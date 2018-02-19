Emma Watson Donates One Million Pounds To Support Victims Of Workplace Sexual Abuse

Actor Emma Watson has donated one million pounds to UK Justice and Equality Fund to support an anti-sexual harassment campaign, under which women who have been victims of workplace sexual abuse will be supported. The campaign was formed after nearly 2000 British and Irish female stars signed an open letter to end sexual harassment women face in their workplaces.

The open letter was published in The Observer and was signed by stars such as Carey Mulligan, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Chan, Kiera Knightley, Emma Thompson and Emma Watson herself. These women then set up the campaign of which Watson is one of the first donors. Apart from the film stars, the group includes 160 academics, activists and charity workers too.

With the celebs dressed in all-black ensembles at the Golden Globe Awards and the BAFTA Awards ceremony, it is apparent that the letter’s request to “celebrate this tremendous moment of solidarity and unity across borders by coming together and making this movement international” has been graciously accepted.

“This movement is bigger than just a change in our industry alone. In the very near past, we lived in a world where sexual harassment was an uncomfortable joke; an unavoidable awkward part of being a girl or a woman. If you have said ‘time’s up’, if the stories you have read in the papers have resonated and distressed you – join us in shifting the dial. Let’s make 2018 the year that time was up on sexual harassment and abuse. This is your moment too,” the letter read.

H/T: Hindustan Times and The Observer