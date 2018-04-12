Emily Blunt’s Delivery Scene From ‘A Quiet Place’ Initiates An Important Conversation

So the recently released horror movie A Quiet Place has already been garnering a lot of critical acclaim. In the movie, a family of four must go about their lives sans making any noise as they are surrounded by mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. While living without making any noise is in itself a herculean task, what happens when one has to give birth in this scenario?

In the climax scene of the movie, Emily Blunt goes into labor. The task is to give birth without letting out even a muffled scream. Thanks to a distraction kicked off by her son she is able to give out a scream of relief at the end of the labor. It is safe to establish that it is not a predictable movie birth scene.

Emily is being applauded for her exceptional performance in the scene. While the performance gives you goosebumps and stands out as a rather realistic depiction of her predicament, the question remains is it really possible to give birth in silence?

Malaika Alert, a certified birth doula from Washington, D.C., recently shared with Refinery 29 that she actually has seen a lot of women being rather silent throughout the birth. In fact, she witnessed a birth where the mother was unbelievably quiet, so much so that it was difficult to tell if she was actually having contractions.

She points out that a major reason behind the labor screaming might be the fact that we have been influenced by people into thinking that this is how it is supposed to be.

“A lot of the time, people see in movies and TV that mums giving birth are screaming. Or, they’re told by family and friends that birth is going to be really painful. You think that you’re supposed to be screaming,” Alert explains.

Another certified doula Mariel Lugosch-Ecker says, “The natural instinct to make noise — which I think a great majority of people have — serves a physiological purpose, which is helping the pelvic floor relax so that dilation can happen and labor progression can happen.” She believes that making sounds during birth can be a way to cope with the pain and can actually help labor along.

The conclusion? Everyone has his/her own pain-fighting mechanism which varies drastically from person to person. And now something about the birth scene from the movie. Besides the beauty of Emily’s performance, the good thing is that it has also initiated a conversation around the topic.

H/T: Refinery 29