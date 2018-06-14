Elsie Gravel’s Books Are What Every Parent Needs Today For Gender-Neutral Parenting

Blue is for boys and pink is for girls, boys do the rugged and girls tend curls. Go to a nearby public park and if you pay even the slightest of attention, you’d witness gender stereotypes playing more than the kids do.

After ages of conditioning and reinforcing, gender stereotypes have seeped so deeply into the very fabric of our consciousness that they have almost become one with it. Today when we are finally struggling to break free from them, there lies a daunting task ahead of us all, especially new parents.

When discourses as innocuous as nursery rhymes and fairy tales are replete with such gender stereotyping and demarcations it gets rather difficult to saturate important lessons out of the fluff. And thus the poor Jill has no option but to follow Jack when he falls down, and the Sleeping Beauty has to wait for a Prince Charming to have a life. Is this really what you want to feed to the impressionable mind of your 5-year-old girl who told you yesterday that she wants to become a scientist when she grows up?

But wait, are these frigid gender roles and demarcations only affecting the girls? Certainly not. Your little boy who loves to see you dance and tries to imitate you is told by the books that he reads that he, in fact, has to be the knight in the shining armour and expressing emotions in almost criminal.

While a lot of aware parents today aspire for a gender-neutral parenting, popular discourse and culture stunt the task severely. Well, if you are one of those parents getting anxious by the same line of thought then author and illustrator Elsie Gravel‘s artwork is what you should be looking up to.

Born in 1977, Elsie started drawing at a very young age. “In kindergarten, I was popular because I could draw princesses with long, spiral curls,” she writes. After finishing her course in graphic designing she started writing and illustrating children’s books. Her book La clé à Molette won the Governor General’s Literary Award in the illustration category.

“I’m very curious and I like observing what happens around me. My kids, their friends, my neighbours, animals in my back-alley, bugs: all of which give me ideas for characters and personalities. I’m interested in unusual people and animals. I’m attracted to everything that is strange, different, or funny,” she writes and the same is reflected in her books.

Here, take a look at one of her illustrations to see how they can assist you in gender-neutral parenting:

A little gif book to help your kids deal with gender stereotypes.

Through her books, Elsie gives out the message that it’s okay to be different and also encourages the children to be their unique self without succumbing to the stereotypes of the society.

She is also challenging the ideologies that entail different genders to be a certain way and define gender roles. She sends out the message that being true to oneself is the only rule that is to be followed.

Here are some more of Elsie’s illustrations that would soothe the progressive parent in you:

Here's a new free printable I made to teach boys that it's OK to have difficult emotions and to talk about them. Feelings don't make boys weak! Parents and teachers, you can download and print this image from my blog (link in profile).

I made these free printable illos for teachers and parents to use in their classrooms or at home (no commercial use allowed). You'll find a high-res image on my website; link in profile. For those who have ideas on how to make this better, here's a project idea: get your kids to draw their own version, adapted to their own reality and their ideas of who they'd like to be! Kids can be so much more than what society tells them.

My daughter, the pirate.

Girls can be!

You can also download Elsie’s book “Artsy boys and smelly girls” here to see more such illustrations.

Illustration and image source: Elsie Gravel’s Instagram