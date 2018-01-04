Ellen Page Marries Dancer Emma Portner & Announces It In Heart-Melting Insta Post

Juno star Ellen Page came out publicly on Valentine’s Day in 2014 while giving a Human Rights Campaign speech.

In the speech, she said, “I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission. I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”

Since then, she became an outspoken LGBTQ rights advocate, exploring queer culture around the world for the Emmy-nominated Viceland series – ‘Gaycation’, which she co-hosts with her best friend – Ian Daniel.

She has been tight-lipped about her relationship with New York Dancer Emma Portner until recently, when she announced their wedding on Instagram.

Emma is a Broadway dancer and choreographer who teaches at the Broadway Dance Center in New York and has also starred in Justin Bieber’s Life Is Worth Living video.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!