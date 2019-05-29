Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About The Traumatic Experience Of Being Sexually Abused By Her Stepdad

In the promo of an upcoming episode of “My Guest Needs No Introduction,” Ellen DeGeneres can be seen sharing the traumatic details of being sexually harassed by her stepfather. “It’s a really horrible, horrible story, and the only reason I’m actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that,” she says in the promo.

It was in 2005 when Ellen opened up about being sexually abused at 15. Back then, she refused to share any details about the same. However, she can be seen recollecting the painful details of the incident in the promo of one of the episodes of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show which will be airing this Friday.

She shared how her mother, Betty, married “a very bad man” who ended up exploiting her at the very first opportunity that he got. Betty was diagnosed with breast cancer right after her marriage with this man and underwent a mastectomy for it. This is how Ellen’s stepdad ended up exploiting the information to exploit her when her mother was not around.

“He told me when she was out of town that he’d felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn’t want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine. Again, ’cause I didn’t know about bodies, I don’t know that breasts are all different and … anyway, he convinced me that he needs to feel my breasts and then he tries to do it again another time, and then another time,” she shared.

She added that she was sharing the unpleasant details so as to help others like her in reading the situation before it’s too late and to respond to it accordingly. “We [women] just don’t feel like we’re worthy, or we’re scared to have a voice, and we’re scared to say no. That’s the only reason I think it’s important to talk about it because there’s so many young girls and it doesn’t matter how old you are. When I see people speaking out, especially now, it angers me when victims aren’t believed, because we just don’t make stuff up. And I like men, but there are so many men that get away with so much.”