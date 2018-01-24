Elle India Collaborated With Rupi Kaur And Illustrated Her Poems With Fashion Imagery
- IWB Post
- January 24, 2018
Queen of Insta poetry, Rupi Kaur’s moving words about immigration, domestic violence, sexual assault and other substantial subjects have touched the hearts of millions, and her following of 2.1 M is proof of it.
Popular fashion magazine Elle India recently collaborated with her and illustrated her poems with beautiful fashion imagery. The gorgeous dresses by famous designers like Oscar De La Renta, Pero, Namrata Joshipura, and Rahul Misra, are used accordingly with Rupi Kaur’s intense poems.
What we love about the illustrations is the way it has portrayed different sides of a woman. From a confident, chic lady to a lady enjoying her sexuality, from dynamics shared between two empowering women to a strong woman enjoying her alone time. And with Kaur’s beautiful words, the fashionable illustrations have got a whole another edge.
Check it out:
We All Move Forward When We Recognise How Resilient and Striking The Women Around Us Are
I Want To Remain So Rooted To The Ground These Tears These Hands These Feet Sink In – Grounded
It Is A Blessing To Be The Colour of Earth Do You Know How Often Flowers Confuse Me For Home
Bees Came From Honey Flowers Giggled As They Undressed Themselves For The Taking The Sun Smiled – The Second Birth
Our Backs Tell Stories No Books Have The Spine To Carry – Women of Colour
What Is It With You And Sunflowers He Asks I Point To The Field Of Yellow Outside Sunflowers Worship The Sun I Tell Him Only When It Arrives Do They Rise When The Sun Leaves They Bow Their Heads In Mourning That Is What The Sun Does To The Flowers It’s What You Do To Me – The Sun and Her Flowers
There Is Nothing Left To Worry About The Sun And Her Flowers Are Here
My Heart Aches For Sisters More Than Anything It Aches For Women Helping Women Like Flowers Ache For Spring
H/T: Elle India
- 0
- 0