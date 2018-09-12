Elated With SC’s Section 377 Verdict, Screenwriter Apurva Asrani Comes Out With His Partner Of 11 Years

On 6th September 2018, the Supreme Court of India took a landmark decision. It did away with a 71-year-old unjustified law- Section 377- and declared that homosexuality is not a criminal offense. While people’s mindset may take some mind to accept this, the law has given the LGBTQ community hope and the confidence to be their real selves finally.

One such individual is screenwriter Apurva Asrani, who officially announced his 11-year relationship with his partner Siddhant, on Facebook.

Apurva Asrani 11 years of togetherness. We loved openly even when the law tried to stop us. The only difference now is that we can share our love with the world 💕

“The tears haven’t stopped flowing since I heard the news. 71 years after a majority of Indians achieved complete independence, the LGBTQ community is finally free. It’s been a lifetime of suppressing true desires and then living in fear of criminal prosecution,” he told The Quint.

Apurva Asrani on Twitter At the stroke of the mid-day hour, as the conscience of many slept, India’s LGBTQ awoke to light & freedom. This moment came 71 years too late history, 71 yrs after our brethren attained freedom; but the soul of a community, long suppressed, has found utterance. Congratulations!

“Finally the good judges of the SC have spoken of us with respect and dignity. Now the law is with us. While it will take time for society to change its mindset, at least we will have access to legal recourse in case we are harassed/discriminated against. I feel much gratitude towards all the rainbow warriors who have been relentlessly fighting for this day,” he added.

H/T: The Quint