Ekta Kapoor Opens Up About Balancing Work And Personal Life, Sets Up Creche For Son In Her Office

A few months after having her son Ravie through surrogacy, Ekta Kapoor has set up a creche for him at work so as to ensure that she is around him whenever he needs her.

“Currently, life is all about spending as much time as possible with my son. These days, I try and leave the office earlier than usual,” she said in a recent interaction with The Times of India.

She added, “I bring Ravie to the office frequently and he spends time with my team. I have a huge support system in my mother and my team, so whenever I get busy with meetings, they keep him entertained. He is only three months old, but he has made friends with my colleagues and it may sound unrealistic, but he recognises people at work. That is one of the reasons I have set up a crèche in my office. Even when my son grows older, the creche will continue, because it is important for working mothers to be around their babies. In fact, I should have built it in my office a long time ago. I regret not having done that earlier.”

While working mothers in India are constantly questioned about their decision to continue to work, they rarely get the facilities that they actually need to make it work. By setting up a creche at work, Ekta has indeed set up a great example in the kind of infrastructural changes that we need to make for working mothers.

