Ekta Kapoor On Being A Mother And Devoting Time To Herself, Her Baby, And Work

Earlier this year, Ekta Kapoor welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy and if you ask her, it has transformed her life. The new mommy has been balancing work and life since then and tending to the needs of her baby as well.

“When I knew that the surrogate had conceived–it was on June 10, on my birthday I got to know last year–I was a bit overwhelmed and I was like ‘Okay, now this is happening’,” said Ekta.

“I have a lot of guilt even now. I don’t know how it just comes. I think the first thing you feel as a mother is guilt. I don’t think anyone will say that so openly. I am at work, I am feeling guilty; I am at home, there’s a lot of guilt that I am not completing a lot of things that I used to normally do. So, it’s like you are only dealing with various kinds of guilt,” she added.

Ekta also shared that she follows a routine and ensures that she has time for herself, the baby and her work, which also includes her regular workout sessions. “You are supposed to be more responsible about your health also when you have a child,” she said.

