Ekta Kapoor And Kiran Rao On Producers Guild Of India Which Aims To End Workplace Harassment

Committed to making workplaces safe, the Producers Guild of India has appointed Sneha Rajani, Head, Sony Pictures Networks Productions, who will be leading a committee which will address workplace sexual harassment in the film industry.

The committee held its first meeting on 10th October and includes industry experts like Apoorva Mehta, Ekta Kapoor, Kiran Rao, Madhu Bhojwani, Priti Shahani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Vijay Singh.

“A special committee has been instituted within the Guild to address the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace within our industry,” read a statement they issued.

The members of the Guild were sent a copy of the Gazette of India with notifications issued on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace. It will allow them to learn and implement these practices in their establishments as well. Specialized workshops will be organized in the coming weeks to guide the members on how to employ the best practices to deal with sexual harassment at their workplaces and provide a safer environment for all members of in the industry.

