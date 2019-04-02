Ekaya And Masaba Gupta Come Together To #SmashSareeStereotypes Through Innovative Brand Campaign

What is the first image that comes to your mind when you think of Banarasi sarees and rich brocades? Probably of marriages and festivities with women gathered together to flaunt their opulent weaves and constantly trying to save them from getting crushed or stained. I mean, I have seen my mom doing that on multiple occasions, an idea that instantly seeps the fun out of the entire concept of sarees for me even though I love their luxurious embrace.

Another image that pops up in my mind is that of my aunt chastising her daughter-in-law for getting dressed for a family event in a gown and immediately making her change into a saree. Sadly for us, patriarchy has effectively encroached upon our ideas and love for sarees by equating the length of its six yards with its egotistical ideas of the true blue sanskaari (again, in the most skewed sense of the term) Indian women.

Thus, no wonder why every time we think of Banarasi sarees, more often than not we are compelled to think of docile and homely Indian women somehow “safeguarding” the honour of their families in the pallus of their sarees.

Isn’t that just the stuff that saree stereotypes are made of? Well brace yourself, for Masaba Gupta, in collaboration with Ekaya Banaras, is here to change it for good. In a new brand campaign launched by the duo, you can spot “saree-clad women putting a fashionable spin on the rules of cricket.” In the campaign pictures, an array of resplendent pallus can be seen taking over the cricket ground and redefining its rules.

“Rules are about to change,” they assert in the campaign intro, adding, “Let us celebrate the fact that wearing a sari can be fun, playful, comfortable and effortless.”

The campaign features a bunch of “versatile group” of “hit wicket heroines” who can be seen “playing cricket dressed in sarees after attending a wedding.”

Again, launched in the season of IPL, the campaign certainly hits home as it challenges our ideas of cricket which we have hitherto been accustomed to equating with men. The message is clear, make peace with the fact that cricket is for women, saree is for cricket fields as much as anything else, and the “rules are about to break.”

In fact, the campaign also features its own Cricket Handbook:

Like they say, “Let’s bend the rules without breaking them. Let’s leave everyone stumped.”

Speaking of the campaign, Masaba says, “Cricket as a sport has been really close to my heart, so we decided to take the saree on to the pitch and show girls how to embrace the fluidity of the drape. Known for our quirk and eccentricity this campaign is quite an unconventional take on Banarasi sarees and our notions of it.”

“I am the best version of myself when I’m in a saree, I’ve always loved them and they’ve loved me back. I wear a saree when I am least expected to. Give your sare a chance, experiment a little,” adds Palak Shah, CEO of Ekaya.

Here are some more images from the campaign:

Does it look like these feisty ladies are cheering for the ball to be dropped? That should be against the rules!

They're setting the pitch on fire like bolts of bright blue lightening! I think our boys on the field will have to wait a little longer to celebrate. Irene sports a handwoven deep blue silk lehenga with cherry blossom motifs from the EkayaxMasaba collaboration. Namita sports a handwoven deep blue silk lehenga with pomegranate motifs from the EkayaxMasaba collaboration.

