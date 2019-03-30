Eight Women Wrestlers From Haryana To Represent India In Asian Wrestling Championship

In the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championship, eight of the 10 wrestlers who have been selected are from Haryana. The championship will be held in China from April 23 to 28. The list includes wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda.

The wrestlers selected from Haryana are Lalita Sehrawat, Pooja Dhanda, Manju, Kiran, Pooja, Seema, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat who is from Charkhi Dadri district.

“Vinesh, Pooja and Sakshi are most likely to return with medals while other players too are in a sparkling touch. I expect a handful of medals from China. It is an excellent opportunity for the wrestlers to gain exposure and confidence ahead of the big stage of the Olympics,” said wrestling coach Ishwar Dahiya.

“These girls play for various organizations where they are employed but it is a matter of great satisfaction that they started wrestling in Hisar and reached heights. I am sure that they will win medals for the country,” said Satpal Singh, District Sports Officer (DSO), Hisar.

H/T: The Tribune