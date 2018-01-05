Egg-Preserving Hysterectomy Increases Heart Risk For Women: Research

A research by experts at Mayo Clinic has found that women under the age of 35 who undergo a hysterectomy may run a higher risk of having long-term heart problems in the 20-plus years after surgery.

Taking more than 2,000 US women under consideration, the study chose women who had their uterus removed while their ovaries were preserved. The surgery is opted by women to avoid entering into early menopause.

The study found that these women faced a greater risk of obesity, clogged arteries, high cholesterol and high blood pressure after 20-plus years in comparison to other women in the same area of Minnesota who did not undergo the surgery. The chances of high blood pressure jump to 13% more and that of coronary heart disease to 33% more.

The risks significantly increased if the woman was under the age of 35 at the time of surgery, for now, she faces a 4.6-fold increased risk of congestive heart failure and a 2.5-fold greater risk of coronary artery disease.

“Hysterectomy is the second most common gynecologic surgery, and most are done for benign reasons because most physicians believe that this surgery has minimal long-term risks,” said lead author Shannon Laughlin-Tommaso, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Mayo Clinic.

“With the results of this study, we encourage people to consider nonsurgical alternative therapies for fibroids, endometriosis, and prolapse, which are leading causes of hysterectomy,” she added.

Every year in the United States, close 4,00,000 hysterectomies are conducted due to conditions like cancer, painful fibroids, menstrual disorders or uterine prolapse. The removal of the uterus, as researchers suggested, leads to the spike in risks of early death and chronic disease as our uterus are in direct connection to the hormone-producing ovaries and removing the womb changes hormonal stimulation to the ovaries which have a negative effect on our physical well-being.

