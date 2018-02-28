Efficiently Working In A ‘Man’s World’, Women Coders Form 24% Of The Workforce

Our society has divided the different career opportunities out there on the basis of gender, assigning some as strictly a ‘man’s work.’ And the backbone of our technology-driven lifestyle, the world of coding is one such ‘manly’ field. But not anymore, as women are intent on changing this patriarchal setting.

The recent estimates show that women make 24% of the workforce, a significant increase compared to the next to zero presence of women coders in the past. Ramathreya K, Business Head, TechGig (an IT learning platform), attributes this to the absence of role models. “There were not many women in the technology world, and particularly in the leadership positions or at mentor levels. Stereotypes are another reason there are fewer women programmers.”

But the scenario is changing now. Like Varsha Prabhu, a 22-year-old software development engineer, who set an example when she won the TechGig Geek Goddess having 68,000 participants, one of India’s largest women-only coding festival. It was held in Bengaluru earlier this month. “I think being assertive and having confidence in yourself in all situations helps. This definitely requires support not only from other women but from men as well,” she said as she talked about overcoming the difficulties of being a women coder.

“Organisations have realised the importance of women coders and have come up with women-friendly policies in the workplace. Companies such as VMware, for instance, offer their employees a 150% referral bonus for every successful female candidate,” said Shwetha Lakshman Rao, city director, Women Who Code (WWC)- Bangalore chapter, and mentioned how Bengaluru, being the center of the coding hub, has been witnessing an increase in the number of women participating in technology and leadership initiatives,

H/T: The Hindu