Educationist Nisha Grover On Prioritising A Child’s Mental Health Over Marks As 23 Suicides Shock The Nation

Ever since Telangana’s intermediate exams results were declared on April 18th, 23 students committed suicide within the span of 10 days. As per stats, at least 3.28 lakh students have failed the exams this year. Six students killed themselves the day the results were announced and the number only spiked as the days went by. Now the question is: how could a single failure drive these young kids to take such a drastic step?

“For getting admission in the top universities and colleges in our country you need at least 97-98 percentile. So, be it a student scoring 60% or 95%, both think of themselves as failures. It is not them or their percentage at fault here, but the system which refuses to understand that not every child is going to score 97%,” shared educationist and counseling psychologist Nisha Grover with Indian Women Blog.

“Universities and colleges shouldn’t judge a student on how they performed under the stress of studying for multiple subjects and should conduct a separate exam for the course they want to enroll in,” she adds.

Criticising the tradition of blowing the news of students scoring above 90% out of proportion, she said, “Many schools pledge by their mantra of not giving importance to marks and stress on learning, but in the end, photo usi bacche ki khinchti hai jisne 95% score kia hai. That’s the ambiguous message they are spreading.”

“Parents also add to the pressure by reprimanding their child for the slightest slip in their academic performance and pressurise them to score well if they want a good future,” she adds, suggesting that parents should quit mourning the fact that their relative’s or neighbor’s child is scoring more as it further plunges their child into depression.

“I think parents should instead make their child realise that it’s not just the top colleges that will decide their future. All that matters is their zeal to learn and their passion for their field. They should assure their child that the ‘what’ matters not the ‘where,” she explains. “The child may fail in his/her boards and the one thing they fear above all is what their parents are going to say. I want to ask these parents, haven’t they failed ever in their life? Not just studies but in other spheres of life as well. Encourage your child, don’t demotivate them with the thoughts of ‘log kya kahenge’.”

Stressing on the need to prioritise a child’s mental health over pressurising them to score more marks, Nisha advises parents and the education system to ditch their methods of conditioning a child to focus only on scoring, not on learning. It is this faulty system that is driving teens to take a step as drastic as suicide.