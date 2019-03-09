Education Shouldn’t Be Something That One Has To Earn, Says Poet Aranya Johar

In India, nearly 40% of adolescent girls, aged 15-18, drop out of school and college, and of them, 64.8% do so as they are forced to take on household chores, get married or they are pushed into begging. In her latest poem, “The Language of Equality”, poet Aranya Johar talks about why girl child education forms the crux of any nation’s development.



“How many more fatalities will it take for the glass ceiling to tumble and break?

You see, it took a well-read girl to be shot in the head, to convince people to switch from bullets to pen.

‘Cause with ink we get ink peace in pieces, ‘cause when we read we reason and wonder why it took violence and an almost death,

To change a world low on morals, it took a young girl with immense intellectual wealth.”

“The Language of Equality” – Aranya Johar ft Siddhant (Women’s Day Special) Aranya Johar’s poem, “The Language of Equality” touches upon important issues around girl child education. This poem kick starts the #PatriarchyKaPackup Challenge, where anyone can share their story of fighting patriarchy. Most girls wouldn’t have been able to attend school if it weren’t for women like Savitribai Phule and Pandita Ramabai who paved ways equality and education.

“There is always an empty extra seat in a classroom and a girl somewhere with a want to learn.

And we can’t make those two meet, what have we really learned we need to really unlearn.

Education shouldn’t be something that one has to earn,” she said in her poem.