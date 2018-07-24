Editor Shefalee Vasudev Says New Portal ‘The Voice of Fashion’ Will Use The Bridge Of Culture, Not Business

To make daily updates of the fashion world more accessible, renowned journalist Shefalee Vasudev, Sundar Raman (CEO Reliance Sports), and Jaspreet Chandok (VP and Head of fashion at IMG Reliance), launched a digital platform named The Voice of Fashion (TVOF).

The digital platform will act as an online magazine with daily updates of integral fashion aspects like crafts, handlooms, and sustainability to glamour and will also cover collaborations with senior and under-the-radar designers.

Talking about what led the launch of the platform, editor Shefalee Vasudev told Elle India, “This was a head-on collision. I was the one who went knocking on the doors of IMG Reliance with an idea whose time I thought had come. A digital destination, created with journalistic perspective and rigour that was attractively curated, had good writing, factual reportage and used the seductions of the digital age — videos, social media and live reporting on phones and devices.”

The idea struck with all of them so much that the decision to launch was taken in four and a half minutes.

Fashion, beauty, and design are what will be covered majorly in the e-zine. “Fashion first, and of course, beauty and design. You can expect good writing, well-researched pieces, and visual columns on fashion which are so far an untried medium and other ideas that bring surprise, entertainment and information. The content will be created both in-house and in collaboration with freelancers,“ explained Shefalee on the kind of content that the digital platform would be focusing on.

She added, “We will look at Indian fashion as well as global fashion that interests and concerns India. The story could sit anywhere in the world, be born and nurtured in any part — it must ring in with our content curation, market, and consumer realities. TVOF is for everyone who is sparked by smart, non-academic writing and new ideas in fashion. Who understands that fashion is fun but not flippant especially when it is reported in the way it intersects with cultural realities.”

Shefalee shared that TVOF will use the bridge of culture (and not business) to locate, report, and tell stories. “It looks at India as an independent centre inside the global fashion system. For instance, a huge section of our launch roll-out on crafts and handlooms has been created from and around the Northeast, both as a homogenous geographical and political idea and as separate entities in terms of states and people. We also have a separate section on sustainability that we will develop as a genre beyond the way it is currently seen in India, as synonymous with crafts. Waste and water management, green buildings, the ecological responsibility of fashion, gender parity at the work place, fair trade and how consumers can participate in this changing tide,” Shefalee explained.

Areas like the forgotten bazaars of India, benefits earned by Indian women through weaving looms, featuring weaves that are sustainable, and riveting to wear and watch, businesses that have grown out of nostalgia and design innovation and so forth, will be covered too. “We have a visual column by noted graphic novelist and painter Amruta Patil on Shringar. This kind of content can only be created from India as it is of India. Comparisons with any other entity should fade away soon as the website goes up,” said Shefalee.

