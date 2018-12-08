Ecologist Apoorva Kulkarni On Her #MeToo Story, Its Aftermath, And Rebuilding Her Life By Helping Others

Since Apoorva Kulkarni was three years old, she was inquisitive about nature and could always be found in the garden. When she reached college, she used to skip classes, go to the zoo, and volunteer to prepare food for the animals.

To turn her passion into her career, she pursued her master’s degree in Ecology from Pondicherry University. Shortly after, she got a global fellowship at the Duke University Marine Laboratory, North Carolina, in marine conservation. She is, in fact, the second Indian woman to achieve this feat at just 22 years of age.

After that, she got a fully-funded scholarship at the University of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. But during her time as a research assistant there in 2016, an incident changed the course of her life. The relentless sexual harassment, mental abuse, and workplace bullying by her advisor Dr. David Logue compelled her to quit her Ph.D. and return to India.

For months, she was subjected to intimidation, inappropriate comments, and gestures, and was isolated from her friends and family. Things took a turn for the worse in May 2016, when she left for Puerto Rico, USA, with Dr. Logue for field work. The near constant harassment ended up giving her panic attacks, for which she had to be hospitalised. A verbal complaint to the University ended up being treated casually, and Apoorva returned to India to focus on her health.

When the #MeToo movement was unfolding on Indian Twitter in August this year, she felt strong enough to share her story with the world and ended up tweeting about it.

Apoorva Kulkarni on Twitter MeToo in Academia..As his PhD student, I was sexually, mentally and verbally harassed and threatened by David Logue, a Prof at University of Lethbridge, Canada..I am reaching out to seek justice, not only for myself but several others out there @JustinTrudeau @KirstyDuncanMP

In a recent interaction with IWB, she spoke about the reason for going public with her story, dealing with its aftermath, and rebuilding her life in India from scratch. Excerpts from the conversation:

It’s been a couple of months since you came out with your #MeToo story. How has your life changed since then?

After talking about my #MeToo experience, it felt like a big burden was taken off my shoulders. I felt stronger. I broke down a lot less frequently than I used to when it was all inside me. Most importantly, it changed my feelings and my health. Apart from that, I got a lot of support from people whom I didn’t even know. But there was also a lot of backlash from people I was not expecting, especially from women and people I had known in the past. It was surprising how they were saying that they are supporting the movement but not my case, for whatever reasons. Nevertheless, the support has been greater. I have not always been a very social person but this has helped me be more open with people. It has also given me more strength to support other people who are going through this. I also got a legal notice from Dr. Logue threatening me withdraw my tweets. But that hasn’t stopped me from being vocal about my trauma and experiences.

What was it about how the #MeToo movement was shaping up in India that pushed you to talk about your story on Twitter?

I had been following the movement since it started, but even before that, I had spoken about what had happened at the University. It’s just that nobody took it seriously. When #MeToo started off in India, Indian women were supporting it and talking about it. And ‘what will society say’ no longer bothered me. I was attending this workshop in Hyderabad by the Global Youth Biodiversity Network and I was watching a video with Barkha Dutt, Tanushree Dutta, and Sandhya Menon in it. Tanushree talked about how after the incident (with Nana Patekar), she left the industry and went on a spiritual journey. I could connect to her story. That moved me and, on the spur of the moment, I typed the tweet without thinking about what will happen or whether my family will support me. I didn’t think about all these things. There was a voice inside me that was strong enough for me to put that up.

Was your family aware of the incident before you spoke about it on social media?

Yes, very much, because I used to speak to my mom on a regular basis. But they didn’t know the intensity of the situation. I used to tell her that I was not happy. Because I got a fully-funded merit scholarship at the University of Lethbridge, my family had high hopes and they were very proud of me. To tell them that I was coming back was a very big step because they kept wondering why I was giving up. So, they didn’t know the entire scenario but were very supportive. After coming back, I could tell them the entire event, but I couldn’t file an official complaint as I was not in a safe and supportive space as far as the University was concerned.

When you complained to the University, were you taken aback by how cavalier they were about it?

I thought I’d get help as an international student. People often say that since it is Canada, you’ll get justice and that wouldn’t have happened in India. I don’t want them to say this. When it comes to justice, India shouldn’t be seen as a developing country.

It took me a long time to term what had happened as ‘harassment’ because after I met the dean, he asked me to go to counselors and doctors to get better. I asked him to take a step and he said he’ll talk to Dr. Logue. I got to know later that the dean just gave him a warning and kept delaying the whole thing. Somewhere, they knew that students are scared so they won’t step up. So, I didn’t get support from the administration. Everyone was nice to me but that didn’t help. It took literally 5-6 months to get the required help and be informed of the process to file a complaint. I kept running from pillar to post.

Did they reach out to you after your story became public?

Not yet. I’m in touch with the sexual harassment advisor and she’s been a big help. The University is now under pressure since I put it on social media. I was at the University for 6-8 months after the incident, I spoke to many people but nothing helped. They asked me to give it to them in writing, which I was not comfortable with so I even asked them to take a video recording. I just couldn’t write it down because I would immediately panic. I was very angry at the time and wanted Dr. Logue to get punished. But as he was not a permanent resident of Canada then, he is an American, I was worried about his family.

I had been very considerate about the consequences and hence hadn’t officially complained. But he told me I couldn’t do a thing anyway since he was well-connected. Now that I have officially filed a complaint, it’s the University that has to take action. I will not give any statement about what should be done. The law should do what must be done.

So, from your end, you have told your story and that’s that?

Yes. For me, it was about letting go of the feeling so that I can live my life and it doesn’t stay with me. Secondly, other people should know that academia also has such stories. And, sometimes in academia, it is not gender-based. I have seen men also go through the same, not only abroad but also in India. We are under the impression that our advisor is our guru or teacher, so whatever they say we will have to follow because, at the end of the day, they will give us reference letters and our career is completely dependent on them. The power is entirely in their hands. So, a lot of people want to talk about what they go through only after they get their degree. This hierarchy needs to be broken and we should know our rights.

You had to give up your scholarship and come back to India. You must have had to start from scratch here.

Immediately after coming back, I just wanted to take care of my health because I realised that nothing was more important. No achievement or fame is as important as your well-being. I think I realised that my calling was beyond getting a degree and so my focus was on my health.

A lot of things changed for me after the incident. I suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, and depression. Every time I used to see Dr. Logue while I was still at the University, I would become very nervous and anxious, and all those harsh memories would come rushing back. There were days when I couldn’t get out of bed. I want to emphasise how important mental health and self-care are during such times. Please seek help if something like this is happening to you.

Two years ago, after I came back, I couldn’t get back to work and decided I didn’t want to go back to academia right away. I wanted to explore my inner self and health to get better. Apart from my mental health issues, I also suffered from a couple of slip discs and a neck injury.

Because of your work in Canada?

Yes, because of the field work in Puerto Rico. Dr. Logue made me lift a lot of heavy equipment, which affected my back and caused a lot of physical injuries. He didn’t hire a full-time field assistant to assist us with heavy and large field equipment that we needed during bird ringing and playback studies. So, for me to get back to what I was doing was impossible. I felt that the healing had to be done through my mind and I gave myself a lot of time. I couldn’t get back to work as a scientist or couldn’t join any institute in India.

So, I worked as a naturalist in Kerala last year for some time. I was more interested in working with rural communities and outreach to empower people. Those little interactions with people and wildlife kept me happy. I also got married this year and moved to Dharwad, Karnataka. My husband is a wildlife photographer, so I keep going to the forest and volunteer for rescue operations with the local communities. That’s how I keep myself happy.

How do you empower people in the biodiversity sector?

I reach out to students beginning their career in this field and talk about how to say no and where to draw the line. I empower them by guiding them on how to work in male-dominated sectors in our country because whether it is academia, rural institutions or, say, high-level policy meetings, women can be harassed anywhere. A lot of women like me go out in the field and don’t know how to go about it because these positions aren’t held in any official capacity. It can be very isolating and intimidating.

We are working on how to approach people regarding this as it is a very sensitive issue. There is a group working on this, and I am joining them from India and trying to also implement it in a rural space. There are similar things happening in other countries as well. Every incident teaches you something. As this happened to me, it is my responsibility to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Apart from that, I am facilitating the Global Youth Biodiversity Network’s India chapter, which is a volunteering position. We look after empowering rural communities and youth in biodiversity sectors. I am also working with women in the local region in this sector. If more women are empowered in the local sense, they would be decision makers and help conserve natural resources in their landscapes.

We call nature “Mother Nature”, or say in a feminine sense, so it is important to understand that respecting women and nature go hand in hand. For me, nature conservation, mental health, and women’s empowerment are so deeply connected to each other. I believe that one heals the other.

Do you want to get back to research now?

I want to. I have come out stronger, but I do feel like sometimes my mind is still stuck on hardcore field research. The intensity of it has changed though. I want to work more locally as an independent researcher and definitely want to work towards a Ph.D. someday.