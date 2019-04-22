Eco-Activist Preeti Mehta Talks Sustainable Living With IWB And Co-Riders In A Carpool

MaahiRoj is back for its sixth edition and it keeps getting better each year. The 10-day event promises to bring conversations around environmental concerns at the forefront.

The eco-festival, a dynamic coming together of ideas, artistic and historic extravaganza, has organized interactive Workshops, Heritage Walks, Inspiring Talks and Cultural Tours (including artisans at work), all to bring a greater understanding of how we can pay tribute to Planet Earth. It is highlighting our negligence towards the environment, infusing it with vibrancy and a plethora of events across key venues.

On the second day of the festival, IWB reached the festival venue, AnanTaya Decor, and took part in an engaging conversation with Preeti Mehta, co-owner of Olive & Cocoa. While savouring the taste of quinoa salad, I thought that they are doing justice to their tagline, “Food For Your Soul”.

Starting with our conversation, Preeti shares how sustainability is the need of the hour, “Sustainability is not just about adopting the latest energy-efficient technologies or turning to renewable sources of power. Sustainability is the responsibility of every individual, every day.”

She adds, “We need to shift our chalta hai attitude towards the environment. Humans are going to witness the Earth’s downfall because of their mistakes and negligence.”

The conversation came to a halt when we decided to involve other people in the dialogue of sustainable living. With the decision of booking a carpool, we got plenty of time while we went on a ride to Vaishali Nagar.

Being a minimalist is a state of mind and not a set of rules. Putting forth her opinion about decluttering, Preeti questions, “If you told a person they had to give up everything and only get by with the bare necessities of life they would probably ask why. They would wonder why not take advantage of the inventions and the luxuries that are available.”

She laughs and shares, “I must say that the younger generation is smarter than us. They are not gathering things as much as we are. Indian society is in transition and I believe, we are at an acquisitory state-of-mind. Talking about the younger generation, they are independent and don’t want a lot. They have become quality-conscious. They would keep less but they want the best.”

Talking about how she began her journey of adopting sustainable living, Preeti shares, “I have traveled a lot and I try to keep minimum furniture. I believe that one should buy things which they want to use. Not just keep gathering.”

While waiting for another pool rider, we discoursed on how an individual can make changes in their life in order to live a sustainable life. She opines, “What we really need is that every citizen should plant one sampling every year. A lot of environmental issues are rising like we don’t get enough rain, underwater isn’t getting recharged, trees are being cut, and the list will never end. So, as a result, we are not even aware of the consequences.”

Sharing her experience about attending different countries’ initiatives towards nature, she says, “Many countries have National Plantation Day. It is a national holiday. Every citizen is out there, with their families, and are planting a sapling. In short, everybody is making a change. But also, people often come up with reactions like, “mere karne se kya hoga”, but no, even if its 0.1%, one should contribute.”

Standing outside Akshardham temple, while I was booking another pool, Preeti says, “Jaipur has changed a lot in the terms of pollution and environment. I believe MaahiRoj’s initiative towards spreading awareness about environmental conservation can bring a sense of responsibility in people’s minds for the environment.”

Without further ado, we took another pool ride. Accompanied by a couple, we started our next ride. As the ride started, I didn’t need to break the ice, as we were ‘blessed’ with traffic on our way. Finding traffic as a common headache, the conversation began about the changes they have seen in Jaipur since their childhood.

I introduced them to our cause and asked how they were going to be part of this dialogue. Preeti spoke to them about how one should bring changes to adopt a sustainable way of living. She tells them, “One should buy something only when they are ready to throw something away. Replacement is a good system. Also, in India, the good thing is, nothing is ever really thrown away. It is always used by someone. Along with that, in terms of food, we should restrict to having seasonal foods.”

Agreeing with Preeti, one passenger adds, “Exactly! Why are we eating watermelon in winters?”

As we moved along in the traffic, the conversation took a turn towards the responsibility of organizations towards promoting the cause of environmental conservation and sustainable living. Preeti shares, “Many local businesses are promoting local food, art, and crafts, etc., which I believe is important. These organizations are providing an opportunity to bring people’s talent to the mainstream. Their products are reaching across India. Lots of business and NGOs are promoting it in their own ways. Many of the food businesses are growing organic foods and selling it.”

Interjecting, the passenger says, “NGOs are contributing majorly. They are promoting organic farming and sustainable living. Also, the government can’t do everything. We, as citizens, should take a stand.”

The other passenger adds, “Also, carpooling is a way to promote sustainable living. Earlier, we used to have carpools and we never really needed to go somewhere alone. We used public transports.”

As the other vehicles zoomed past us, Preeti discourses on how Jaipur has changed a lot. “Jaipur was so beautiful. I studied at Maharani College and used to travel to M.I. Road every day. Footpaths were clear, and there was space to walk. Nowadays, footpaths are filled with garbage.”

One passenger adds, “Jaipur has become crowded as well. Every single person owns a car. The option of carpool is not considered by most of the people nowadays. For example, right now, five people are traveling in this pool when we could have used our personal cars. But by considering this facility, we are somehow contributing to the cause.”

Coming to the end of our ride, we were joined by RJ Ravindra from 93.5 Red FM over a phone call to discuss the eco-festival MaahiRoj 2019 and Preeti’s way of promoting organic food, sustainable lifestyle, and her message to Jaipur.

As the ride came to end, the passenger talks about MaahiRoj and says, “The focus should be on a general person’s habits. The initiative is phenomenal. The message should reach the masses. The findings from such events should be put in front of the government so that they could provide funds. Most importantly, each of the citizens should take responsibility for what they are doing. Because if one person starts doing it, even if two get inspired then that would be enough.”

MaahiRoj, literally translating into Earth Day Every Day, by AnanTaya is an experience of unearthing the planet’s potential for sustainability in collaboration with like-minded designers and artisans from across the country. With a string of events that include interactive workshops, inspiring talks, films, heritage walks, water meditations, cultural tours, eco drives and the latest collection of sustainable arts, the festival this year is set to bring together experts from various fields who have considered the planet in their choices.

The 10-day festival, from April 19-29 (11am -10pm), will be held at AnanTaya, The Kanota Courtyard, Narain Niwas Palace Hotel, Jaipur. Stay tuned for some more fun activities as we reach out to people to awaken their spirit of conservation.