It Is My Duty To Be With The Nuns Protesting In Kochi, Says Activist And Poet Sugathakumari

Renowned poet, activist, and environmentalist Sugathakumari, 84, recently attended a protest outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, in support of the nuns who are protesting in Kochi. “I think it is my duty to be with them,” the octogenarian said.

“I have been working in this field for decades, in activism and social work. Cases like this are not new, we have heard about these incidents and stories for years now,” Sugathakumari said. “I know how many women are humiliated and assaulted, and how many of them actually end up receiving justice. Most women don’t talk about these incidents publicly, and for every reported case, there are a hundred unreported cases.”

“There is simply no reason for nuns to come out with such a story unnecessarily. The fact that they are nuns is also why so many people have reacted so emotionally to this case. If they have come out with these statements, it’s because they were so incredibly saddened by the state of affairs.” she added.

Former chairperson of the Kerala State Women’s Commission, she is also the founder of Abhaya, home for the destitute and people with mental illnesses in Thiruvananthapuram. In 1973 she led the Save Silent Valley protest.

She also pointed out that had such a case came out 10 years ago, the nuns wouldn’t have received much support. “It wouldn’t have even been reported, it wouldn’t have come out, it would have just been kept a secret. Now, there are new, better laws in place, and women, too, have more courage to speak up,” she said.

