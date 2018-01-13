Dutch Photographer Captures Iranian Women Who Dare To Defy Mandatory Hijab Laws

‘My Stealthy Freedom’ is a movement started by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad in 2015 that empowers Iranian women to fight for freedom.

Masih created a Facebook page ‘My Stealthy Freedom,’ where Iranian women posted their videos and pictures without wearing the mandatory hijab. The brave movement won Masih Alinejad the United Nations Women’s Rights Award.

Dutch photographer Marinka Masséus went to Iran to create a photo project about ‘My Stealthy Freedom’ and contribute more to the campaign. She covered local Iranian women who bravely defied the mandatory hijab laws in the photo series. Marinka in her blog has mentioned, “Masih Alinejad and her My Stealthy Freedom movement has contributed a great sense of empowerment to Iranian women. Her campaign – for which women send their defiant photos of themselves without hijab which she then posts on Facebook – has inspired many and has exposed the magnitude of the shared experience. With my photography project, I wish to add to creating awareness. We were in touch before I left for Iran and although she could not help me with the project due to safety reasons, I felt the importance of her call on foreign visitors to not obey hijab laws in Iran.”

She also says that though there women around the world who are fighting hard to get equal recognition in hijab, there is also a section of women who are forced to cover their heads. She has stated, “Many Iranian women hate compulsory hijab, they see it as a symbol of oppression, forced upon them not by choice or personal beliefs but by an oppressive government. For them, it has become to represent the inequality and discrimination Iranian women face because of their gender.”

Marinka states that there are ongoing protests in Iran by women to defy rule through small courageous acts. She says, “Every day, Iranians, especially the women, defy the regime courageously by small acts of defiance. By wearing the hijab too low, the colors too bright, the pants too tight or the manteaux too short. Together these constant acts of bravery are affecting change, slowly but visibly evolving. The regime responds to this with regular crack-downs – when women are arrested and harassed – and by creating new laws, like the recent ban for women to ride a bicycle. Although social media are forbidden in Iran, young people have access via VPN. Women in Tehran are using social media to help their battle. When they get arrested in the street for breaking the hijab rules, they film each other from a safe distance on their phones to document the brutality in the hopes of creating more awareness and to empower other Iranian women.”

The project won the photo series by Marinka the LensCulture Portrait Awards 2017 (Winner Juror’s Pick). Susan White, Photography Director Vanity Fair Magazine, on the win, said, “By combining social and political commentary with aesthetics in her series, ‘My Stealthy Freedom Iran’, Marinka Masséus makes a statement about women’s rights, specifically in relation to the forced wearing of hijabs, chadors, and burkas. With her images, Masséus addresses a woman’s right to choose whether to be “seen” or not. Wearing colorful, airy fabrics that seem to resist gravity, the sitters might belie the actual burden of wearing such garb. Instead, what is revealed is a bit of the wearer’s personality. We may not be able to see their faces but we can feel the force of their spirits. The hijab can be a state of mind as well as a state of dress and, for me, these portraits speak to a growing resistance toward repressive control, sartorial or otherwise.”

Check out the entire series here:

From the local Iranian women’s views to her experience while shooting to realizing the value of freedom on her return to Amsterdam, the Dutch photographer Marinka has covered everything on her blog.

Read here.

H/T: Marinka Masseus Photography