Dutch Mompreneur Chantal Blommerde Shares The Lovely Story Behind Her Indian Brand, Chandamama

Chantal Blommerde was working as a diplomat when she met her then Indian boyfriend (now her husband) in New York. It took her a few trips to India to fall in love with the country’s various traditional artworks that inspired her to take up designing as her full-time career.

Fast forward to a couple of years ago, a Parson-graduate Chantal establishes a kidswear brand Chandamama after the Indian name for Moon. “My husband would often point at the moon and call it Chanda-mama while showing it to our kids. I liked the sound of it so much that I chose it as my label’s name,” remembers Chantal.

So, was it difficult for the ex Dutch-envoy to work out a new business in a foreign land? To understand, IWB enrolled Chantal in a quick conversation.

What was your life like before you shifted to India?

I am originally from a tiny town in the Netherlands, and I still remember my school days and the quality time I got to spend with my mom after classes. She was a tailor and liked spending hours stitching clothes for my siblings and I. I absolutely loved watching her knit and sew.

Can we now say you were biased towards fashion designing since childhood?

I clearly was. There were days when my mother would make me skip the school (yes, she was that cool), and take me to yarn shopping. I remember us exploring the narrow street markets of the nearby local villages and finally selecting various colorful fabrics. However, it was my husband who acted as a trigger and pushed me into the design world once and for all. I am glad he did so.

Where are you off to this weekend? Wherever you go, have a good one! Happy weekend! | in Lila and Louise dresses | www.chandamamakids.com #weekend #travel #rikshaw #lifeinindia #chandamamakids #summerstyle #chandamama #blockprinting #fairtrade #madeinindia #parenthood 66 Likes, 6 Comments – Chandamama Kids (@chandamamakid) on Instagram: “Where are you off to this weekend? Wherever you go, have a good one! Happy weekend! | in Lila and…”

Did India give you the cultural shock?

It was all chaotic at first, but later I found a soothing system in that anarchy. India has got parts where people are forever on a roll, and then there are regions where they take enough time to breathe and relax without caring about what’s going on in the other half. Same is with the climate, you see. And, to be honest, I like this blend as it keeps me balanced both personally and professionally.

What kinds of challenges did you face during the initial days of business?

Back in my country, Netherlands, deadlines are taken sincerely. Like, really seriously. And because I was used to that practice, I found it funny how my vendors would promise me one thing and do just the opposite. The ’10 am deliveries’ today were often made the next day. The couriers would never reach me on time. So now, whenever someone tells me not to worry about the package, I actually start dreading (laughs). But you know, challenges like these are teaching me some business tactics that they didn’t teach in the design school.

How’s life as a woman-boss in India?

It, again, amuses me when the banker or the accountant insists on speaking with my husband regarding the financial matter of the company. It is probably because they think, as a woman, I don’t understand the money-talks. I mean, excuse me!

We see it is your daughter who often models wearing your creations. What a fun family time, we must say!

I know, right! Even my son offers to pose in front of the camera, at times. Both my kids are always game for the shoot days and sometimes, invite their friends over to model for Chandamama.

Friendship, freedom and fun are the new rules to live by ♡ | in our new SS18 Himani top, Advika skirt and Marcos shirt | 📷 by the always amazing @knotty_expressions | www.chandamamakids.com #chandamama #chandamamakids #kidswear #freedom #friendship #fun #ss18 #summerstyle #love #smiles 68 Likes, 8 Comments – Chandamama Kids (@chandamamakid) on Instagram: “Friendship, freedom and fun are the new rules to live by ♡ | in our new SS18 Himani top, Advika…”

Lastly, what does the future hold for Chandamama?

Since, we’re already selling in countries like Australia, Korea, Japan and many parts of Europe, I now wish to explore the market of India. Currently, the team is small (4 members) and solely consists of Indian artisans. I aspire to employ more women who know embroidery and basic stitching, and with this, I want to give back to the Indian society that has endowed so much upon me. As the brand grows, I plan to donate a certain amount to projects that empower underprivileged children. I hope for the best!