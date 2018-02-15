During Her Visit To Jaipur, Saas Bina Sasural Fame ‘Toasty’ Opens Up On Life On-Screen And Beyond

Popular as the ‘Pink City’, the heritage and culturally rich Jaipur attracts a lot of tourists from across the country and world.

And to make the most of this inheritance, Team Pink Eyes, a creative media agency, came up with a unique concept to promote Rajasthan’s culture, art, and heritage – A day with Celebrity in Jaipur. For the 22nd chapter of which, TV actress and model, Aishwarya Sakhuja, was in the city recently.

You know her as ‘Toasty’ from the Sony TV show ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, or if like me, someone happens to be a mad fan of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, then you met her playing ‘Sonya’, the daughter of Sarabhai’s. Among others, Aishwarya has hosted and participated in Nach Baliye, acted in the thriller ‘Main Naa Bhoolungi’, and also in Sab TV’s popular drama of 2016, Trideviyaan.

So, our conversation took off talking about how she liked the city so far, and I was surprised to learn that it was after a decade she was revisiting Jaipur, “It’s been ten years and I can see some big transformations in the city. The sight of beautiful heritage sites is such a pleasure; it can make any Bombay-person feel deprived.”

Scroll through as we talk more about Aishwarya’s Jaipur experiences, her association with TV, and her love-bonding tales with best friend and husband, Rohit Nag:

Ten years! How does it feel being in the city after such a long time?

It feels great. And it’s just been half a day but I’m already on my way to gathering some fascinating facts about the city, did you know about the particular Shiv Temple that opens only once a year, on MahaShivratri? And needless to say, the royal grounds and heritage feels are unmatchable.

And did you get time to shop souvenirs or devour some Jaipur-famous delicacies? Anything that made you fell in love with the city?

Uhmm no, I guess I’m yet to find that missing piece of my “Jaipur experiences” puzzle, laughed. And I’d so love to pick some handicraft pieces. But yeah, I did get to hog on some delicious golgappas at Masala Chowk. I’m not a big foodie, but I love exploring food, and the fact that same food item can taste different in different cities really fascinates me. It would be just a matter of state boundaries, but the kind of shift it brings in culture, art, and even food, is amazing.

Indeed. By the way, I have to tell you that I really enjoyed your character in the last season of Sarabhai.

Ha-ha. Thank you. Though my role was a short one in it. But I am glad for the appreciation and acceptance I received for Saas Bina Sasural. Which, well, wasn’t challenging for me, rather as the producer also said, the character I played, Toasty, was tailor-made for me.

Oh. So what’s next on the professional front?

Well, I look forward to roles that allow me to challenge myself. And I am pining hope on some good web series.

That’s nice. But speaking of challenging yourself, you played a grey shade in the thriller ‘Main Naa Bhoolungi’. And I read that you got a facial paralysis stroke during its shoot. Tell me what happened.

Yes. Being an actor, you often don’t realise when the character you are to play on screen takes to you in personal life. And that’s what happened to me, I ended up taking the vendetta back home without realising. But I guess one can’t help it much, because you are enacting those traits for the major part of the day, and the adopted anguish and resentment tend to cross that thin line. So yeah, it made me pay a hard cost, after which Rohit (my husband) strictly prohibited me from playing a grey character ever again.

Oops. The mention of Rohit and having read about your strong couple bonding, I’m curious to know how the two of yours careers run along?

Rohit is a vital part of my life. He plays so many roles that I can’t acknowledge enough. For instance, I just ended up a call with him, venting out for good ten minutes. He’s like how mothers are, absorbs all my complaints, personal or professional, and never complains in return. But that’s only one side of the story, for I hardly get to listen any work issues of his, which is because he thinks I won’t be able to take it well. He’s an executive director, and though from the industry, he knows that telling me everything will only create problems for him, she laughed.

Haha. So what are the usual talks over dinner?

Uhmm, depends. It could be around the industry or about movies, and since currently, we’re in the process of purchasing a house, so dinnertime mostly sees us discussing interiors and shades of blue and green. Or best, we have it in silence, focusing just on food, ha-ha.

Fair enough. But perhaps you could tell me about his role in empowering you as an actress?

He does not question my methods and trusts me completely. And that I think is the first step towards empowerment, which I believe has to begin from home. It provides a solid foundation of trust and faith, which enables you to steer ahead deriving power from it. And I am blessed to have received that from him and my family. I know that if I ever falter, he’s there.

That’s true. Tell me what you think about the current TV content, being a part of the industry, are you satisfied with how things are going?

Well, I’m in a very confused state with regard to the current TV content. Some people are saying that it’s become regressive and some, on the contrary, say that it’s going back to the 90s. So according to me, things are in an unclear transition phase. I think the ‘who is your audience ‘ factor is what needs to be figured out.

What do you have to say with regard to the portrayal of romance on TV, which in the general opinion is emotionally abusive to women on-screen?

To be honest, I don’t watch television much. I mean when I get time from it, I like to read, travel, and spend time with family. I feel ‘watching’ per se is dominating our lives a lot, whether it’s phone, TV or laptop. But to answer your question, what I am able to understand and conclude from the current situation is that what’s in demand is what being sold. It is eventually a business, so the audience has to be catered with what sells. And it is quite clear that it is not people like us who make that audience, it’s just that we don’t get to interact with those people who are lapping what’s being shown, in our routine lives.

Hmmm. Recently, actress Shobita Dhulipala opened up on how insecure her Miss India experience made her. You too participated in the pageant in 2006. Did you have any similar experiences?

I wouldn’t say that it made me feel insecure, but for me, it was the most eye-opening experience so far. I do resonate with Shobita on the grounds of confidence, but according to me, it’s got more to do with what you do than what others do. I mean it’s been twelve years and I have matured now, but in that time, the confidence with which I participated was that of ‘I am the best’, which is what we all feel, isn’t it? I was confident to the extent that I sported blue contact lenses throughout even when someone like Dabboo Ratnani advised me not to. So, in retrospect, I have grown and feel that I could have handled it better, but that’s life.