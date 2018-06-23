Dumru Percussion Festival Held An All-Women Concert This Year To Break Gender Stereotypes

Since the Dumru Percussion Festival began in 2011, it had never featured a woman in its lineup. So, in 2016 December, they arranged for the first percussion concert series featuring only women. And after one and a half years it is going to take place again.

“If you go back a long time, to years before 1900, you’d find women were not allowed to play percussion. They weren’t allowed to pick up percussion instruments. They’d play what was considered ‘more feminine’ instruments like the piano or the violin. Or they’d dance and sing. At one time, entertainment meant women dancing,” said Aditya Prabhu, founder director of the Dumru Percussion Festival.

“We had the power of people with us. There were already thousands of people coming to watch the festival. And to these people, we wanted to showcase our women percussionists, to show that women could play them too and play them well. It was not to garner sympathy,” he added.

Charu Hariharan

Charu Hariharan is one of the percussion artists who performed at the second edition of ‘Women of Rhythm’ at the festival on 21st June. But her dream was not that easy to realize as she was discouraged to play percussion but she refused to bow down. Today she is a regular face at concert venues in Kerala. “It is a long-time dream coming true. I have watched a lot of Dumru festivals and the importance they give to artists,” Charu said.

Savani Talwalkar

This year it was decided that 40 percent of the Dumru Percussion Festival would be by women as seven percussionists have been selected from across the country, like 15-year-old Ananya Patil and the oldest in the group is Savani Talwalkar, daughter of veteran percussionist Taalyogi Pt. Suresh Talwalkar.

For the longest time it was the perception that percussion is not suited for women. “The challenges begin from the point of lifting these instruments. It may look small but a tabla is heavy. But then once you begin performing, people are not going to look at your gender. If you play well, you’d be appreciated well,” said Mitali Khargonkar, one of the percussionists who played at the festival.

Mitali Khargonkar

Charu points out that though she faced discrimination herself, times are changing now.

“Perhaps because we don’t get to socialize so much in these circles. But there were times when I wondered if I had not been good enough to be included. I can’t blame anyone here because this feeling starts from oneself. Once you know you are good, that you are able to play well and there need not be a segregation of male and female players, others will change their views too,” Charu said.

H/T: The News Minute