Dull And Stupid, Namaste England Will Test Your Patience With Its Horrible Lead Characters

In a recent interview promoting Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra said that they are so comfortable with each other that they can look into each other’s eyes and figure out what needs to be done in a scene. Looks like they need to start talking ASAP because their current strategy is resulting in some truly terrible acting.

Namaste England, which is part of the same franchise as Namaste London but not its sequel, is the story of two people, Param (Arjun) and Jasmeet (Parineeti). On Dussehra, Param sees Jasmeet for the first time and falls in love in the instant Bollywood way that makes him stalk her through the year and multiple festivals. He justifies it by saying asinine stuff like “ghoorte toh badmaash hain ji, aashiq toh nihaarte hain.” Eventually and somewhat abruptly, Jasmeet starts to pay him attention and dates him on one condition that when (not if) they get married, he will not stop her from working as a jewellery designer. He agrees, because he’s a good man but also a little stupid for not being able to see that this marriage is not a result of Jasmeet’s love but just a way for her to get out of a house where the men don’t let her make her own decisions.

Anyway, they get married but because of certain reasons (which are super contrived, as is the entire script written by Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah), Jasmeet is unable to work and the couple is unable to get a visa to go to any international destination. They seem happy but Jasmeet is feeling suffocated, and then she meets a friend who paints a rosy picture of life in London, so just as abruptly she does everything, Jasmeet becomes obsessed with going to London. She does so by lying to her husband and doing something so awful that Param should have just said good riddance and ended the movie there. But no. This is an Indian man who loves his wife and his pind and can do anything for either.

In the second half of the film, several characters make about 7.5 idiotic decisions per minute and every single one of them derails the film further. Param and Jasmeet are now both in London, they are both with other people, playing highkey emotionally manipulative mind games with each other. But the only people getting mindfucked are the audience because of the sheer stupidity of the plot. There is some attempt at a social commentary on undocumented immigrants but it is only brought up when the director wants to remind us that Param is a true-blue desi who will start to lecture random NRIs he’s met a second ago on how great India is. Akshay Kumar did the exact same thing in Namaste London in 2007, but it was more effective because he was training to become India’s Messiah back then and put his heart into the dialogue. Arjun doesn’t say it as much as recites it, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we later find out that he was reading it out from some placards placed off camera.

Several random plots are introduced and discarded in the second half but Jasmeet is given no redemption arc even as Param continues to worship her. They torment several other people in their quest to get back at each other and it all amounts to nothing. Jasmeet, who is supposedly putting everything on the line for her career, gets fully embroiled into sorting out her married life instead and sort of forgets about her work. She’s just playing house with multiple people while talking disparagingly about housewives and saying vague things about ladkiyon ki azaadi. But when she thinks her husband is getting attracted to an azaad ladki, she slut-shames her brutally, saying petty stuff like agar isko koi baithne ko kehta hai toh yeh lait jaati hai (if someone asks her to sit, she just lies down in front of them).

Not surprisingly, the dialogue of the film is very stilted and full of platitudes instead of heartfelt emotion, like it was written for a school textbook about patriotism and love. It doesn’t help that Arjun and Parineeti fail to bring any authenticity to it with their delivery. Their lackluster acting leaves a lot to be desired, and while it can be blamed on the shoddy script and the nonsensical plot, they fail to elevate it in even a single scene. Even their chemistry, which became the stuff of legend after their debut in Ishaqzaade, was missing, but that was probably because they only got to romance in songs and Jasmeet was incapable of any real emotion or common sense.

Recently, director Vipul Amrutlal Shah said that he wanted to make this film with Akshay and Katrina again but Akshay didn’t have dates and Katrina (rightly so) thought that she wouldn’t fit the character of a desi girl. I’m wondering now if that was their way of getting out of this juvenile mess.