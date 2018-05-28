Due To Period Poverty, More Than One Third Of Girls In South Asia Miss School While Menstruating

Things are changing, minds are broadening, initiatives are being taken but there is a long way before we are successful in providing period sanitation to all the girls in the world. According to a new report published by UNICEF and WaterAid, about more than one-third of girls in South Asia miss school while menstruating during period poverty.

Period poverty is when there is a lack of sanitary products and other essentials like toilets with clean water due to financial constraints in the region. According to the report, most of the schools in South Asia fell short of the WHO standards of one toilet for every 25 girls.

As reported by The Hindu, Tim Wainwright, WaterAid chief executive, said, “Girls have an irrevocable right to education, which is lost if they feel unable to attend lessons because of a lack of sanitary products or clean, private toilets at school. Governments simply need to ensure that every school has clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene.”

Even though the UN has recognised menstrual hygiene as a global public health and human rights issue, still about 1.2 billion women lack access to basic sanitation and hygiene globally.

While lack of proper sanitation is a major reason, lack of proper education is another. Menstruation is still looked at with a superstitious perspective, where a woman bleeding is considered “impure”. The “impure” natural condition is expected to be discussed behind closed doors, even in schools. The same patriarchal thought and knowledge about menstruation have been passing onto generations leading to about 71% of girls in India still unaware about menstruation before their first period.

The report urges government agencies and NGOs to increase efforts to provide proper sanitation and include menstrual hygiene management as a component of its health policy and device strategies to address the period poverty issue, which is dragging down the country’s women.

Image used for representational purpose