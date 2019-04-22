Due To Lack Of Water In Tribal Hostel, 15 Y.O. Drowns In A Canal In Vizag While Washing Clothes

After a 15-year-old tribal girl student drowned in the Chaparai canal while washing her clothes, the issue of lack of running water facilities in state-run ashram schools in the interior tribal areas of Visakhapatnam has become concern-worthy. As hostels are facing a shortage of running water, girls have no option but to go to nearby water bodies to take a bath or wash their clothes, thus the safety of students is at stake.

A student of the Tribal Welfare Girls Hostel in Dumbriguda, the deceased, E Rani, hailed from the Guntaseema village in Dumbriguda mandal and had gone to the canal with two other students. After her death, her parents filed a complaint with the Dumbriguda police who have registered a case under CrPC Section 174 (Police to inquire and report on suicide).

“After taking a shower at the hostel, they went to the nearby canal. They tried to venture inside. One girl was somehow saved by the second girl, but the deceased student could not come out,” said Sub-Inspector Himagiri L.

The school management is facing protests by tribal rights groups and child rights organizations who are demanding action to be taken against the management and state government as the basic amenities are not being provided.

“You (government) have admitted the children by assuring their security, but the negligence has come at a heavy price. The bathrooms are not in usable condition and nor is there running water,” Adivasi rights activist Vuke Ramarao Dora said. “Officials are now trying to cover up the matter. If they provided water earlier, the student would have not died.”

“Students depend on the water bodies as the hostels don’t have sufficient running water facilities. This is a problem in all tribal welfare schools in the district. There is no proper water facility or infrastructure,” Ganta Hymavathi, the Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said. “We have sought a report from ITDA officials on conditions of the hostels in the area and asked them to take necessary measures. The negligence is visible in all welfare schools. The 120 welfare schools in the district lack basic amenities.”

“We have already issued a memo to the concerned Deputy Warden. He will be placed under suspension soon. An inquiry has also begun into the matter. After the report comes, we will take action against anyone who is responsible,” ITDA’s (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) Paderu Project Officer Balaji DK said. “We sent proposals for compound walls, bathrooms, and other development work. However, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect we are unable to complete them.”

H/T: The News Minute