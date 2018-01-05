Due To Fitness Concerns, Tennis Champion Serena Williams Withdraws From Australian Open

Ace tennis player Serena Williams gave birth to a daughter in September and fully intended to make a comeback by competing in the Australian Open 2018. But on Friday, she pulled out of the tournament because she didn’t think she was ready.

The 36-year-old appeared in an exhibition match last week in Abu Dhabi, where she lost to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in her first match since September.

“After competing in Abu Dhabi I realized that although I am super close, I’m not where I personally want to be,” Williams said. “With that being said, and even though I am disappointed about it, I’ve decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year.”

She was eight weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open 2017 to claim an Open-era record 23rd grand slam title after which she took a break for the rest of the year.

“My coach and team always said ‘only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way’. I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time,” Williams said. Her decision to withdraw came soon after fellow former world No. 1 Andy Murray opted out too because of a chronic hip injury.

“I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time. The memory of last year’s Open is one that I will carry with me, and Olympia and I look forward to coming back again,” she said. “I appreciate the support and understanding of my fans and everyone at the Australian Open,” she added.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley expressed his admiration over Williams’ dedication and said: “I’ve been in constant contact with Serena and her team and know this is why she has pushed it and pushed it until the 11th hour to make her final decision.

“Serena transcends the sport in the way she approaches all aspects of her life. It was never going to be good enough for her to just compete,” he added.

With Williams out of the tournament, the field is wide open for Romanian Simona Halep, the current world number one, and Dane Caroline Wozniacki to compete for the top seed status in Melbourne.

