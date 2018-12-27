Due To Delays And Indifference, 12 Y.O. Pregnant Rape Survivor Is Denied An Abortion

In May this year, a class 7th student in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu was raped by her 70-year-old neighbor and by the time her mother, a daily wage worker, found out, the girl was over 20 weeks pregnant. The medical practitioners at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai refused to perform abortion as she had crossed the gestation period. And now, on December 18th, Madras HC has passed the judgment that the 12-year-old can not have an abortion.

As she has crossed 24 weeks of her pregnancy, the doctors have suggested that abortion now can prove to be dangerous. Meanwhile, the court had granted her compensation of over Rs 5 lakh and all expenses to be paid by the government, but what is not mentioned is the fact that if the 12-year-old hadn’t faced such delays in justice, she wouldn’t be facing the looming prospect of delivering a child at such a tender age.

“If Anitha (name changed) and her mother had been told to approach the court immediately, it would have been possible to get the abortion done. By the time it reached court, she was close to 24 weeks pregnant and in such a case only the High Court can decide on whether an abortion can be conducted,” said M Sasi, the advocate for the victim. “Her illiterate parents, who do not understand what has to be done, were let down by the police who chose to shame them instead of instructing them to go to court immediately.”

“The police accused the young girl and her mother of prostitution and spoke very badly to them. They verbally harassed the family and were reluctant to take up the case for four days. Instead of treating the 12-year-old as a minor victim of rape, they chose to blame her for the pregnancy,” alleged advocate Sasi. “The parents were completely heartbroken and became suicidal. They even moved from their residence fearing social ostracization. The police’s insensitive attitude made things even harder for them.”



No immediate legal aid was provided to the victim’s family who were forced to hire a private lawyer instead. Even the District Child Welfare Commission, who was immediately informed, failed to intervene on time.

“The case should have been heard by the High Court on the very same day that the medical report was readied,” said Girija Kumarbabu of the Indian Council for Child Welfare. “The health department and the legal department need to coordinate to ensure that the court is reached on time and given proper instructions. Our whole focus should be on helping the child.”

“When the competent medical professionals have, after examination of the minor victim girl, rendered an opinion that it is unsafe to terminate the pregnancy, we cannot either ignore such an opinion and substitute our opinion and issue a direction for termination of the pregnancy,” said the court on December 18. “In a situation of this nature, we have to accept the opinion rendered by the competent medical professionals and are left with no other alternative option but to refuse the prayer sought for in this writ petition.”

“First, the police blame a minor rape survivor for her condition and then when the parents finally manage to come to the judiciary they are made to wait for weeks to get a verdict. Now, we don’t know if Anitha will survive this delivery,” said Sasi. “Together, they have put the lives of two children at risk.”



H/T: The News Minute