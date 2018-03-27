Driving Licenses Can Now Have Mother’s Name In Place Of Father’s. Here’s Why It’s Not Empowering

In India, even our driving licenses have the stamp of patriarchy on it as one is required to provide their father’s or husband’s name. But as per the Delhi government’s transport department’s decision, from April onwards, you are allowed to have your mother’s name on your driving licence.

Making it compulsory for only a male’s name to be put on the license is proof of the sexism that is a part of law and bureaucracy as well. This move is a step towards gender equality at least in the transport department but as per an unnamed official of the department, the real reason behind the change is something else entirely.

“This would be a big help specifically for those who for some reason do not want to provide their father’s name or have a single parent,” he said. So, the reason is not empowering women, disappointing right? People should be allowed to put their mother’s name not because they don’t want to provide their father’s name or are single parents but because a father’s name should serve the same purpose as a mother’s.

And that should have been the catalyst behind the change proving that both the father and the mother share equal importance. The actual reason just feeds the mentality that a father or a husband is the key figure and a mother just steps in to fill in the absence of a father.

While the mindset behind changing the misogynistic law is borderline sexist itself, it is still bringing across a good change and who knows, maybe in the future, such good changes will actually be for the right reasons. *fingers crossed*

H/T: The Ladies Finger