Driven Out Of Her Matrimonial Home, A Woman Can File A Criminal Case From Her Place Of Shelter: Supreme Court

In response to a plea filed about seven years ago, the Supreme Court on Tuesday has held that a woman can file a criminal case against her husband and in-laws from a place she has taken shelter in after being driven out of her matrimonial home under Section 498A of IPC.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, heading the bench, said that a married woman, subjected to dowry harassment and cruelty, can file cases against her estranged husband and in-laws and the place of shelter will also come under the territorial jurisdiction for filing matrimonial cases.

Earlier, in 2012, the then Supreme Court Bench, comprising of Justice TS Thakur and Justice C. Nagappan, had observed that, “The question that primarily arises for consideration is whether a woman forced to leave her matrimonial house on account of acts and conduct that constitutes cruelty can initiate and access the legal process within the jurisdiction of the courts where she is forced to take shelter with her parents.”

“At any rate, the law as stated in the pronouncements remains rather hazy and fluid. That apart, the question that falls for consideration arises very often and is a question of general public importance. The decisions cited at the bar also need to be reconciled and the apparent conflict resolved,” it had added.

