Dressed In White Saris, These Schoolgirls Formed The ‘Green Police’ To Fight For The Safety Of Environment

In the Nagaon town of Assam, the schoolgirls of Nagaon Bengali Girls’ High School, a government-run school, are known to the locals as the ‘Green Police.’ Wondering why the peculiar name? Well, their school isn’t ‘normal’ either, as the trees are adorned with plastic bottles cut into cone shapes and wired to tree trunks with mouths of the bottles pointed downwards- watering tools for the trees.

Dressed in white saris with red borders and in ruby red blouses, a group of 25 girls has taken on ‘Green Police’ duties since 2015, and they are appointed with the task to put a stop to the open littering of the road right in front of their school. Environmental cleanliness and sustainability of the respective surroundings is their major mission.

“Earlier pigs, cows, and other domestic animals used to stray inside the school. The road was so dirty that the heaps of garage used to unleash a putrid stench. The girls had to cover their noses to enter the school. During classes, it was difficult to continue teaching due to the stench. The girls finally decided that enough was enough. They took a stand and launched a movement to put a stop to the open littering,” said Aparna Bhattacharyya, teacher, and guide to ‘Green Police’.

Their next step was to inform neighbours in their localities about water contamination and its numerous hazards. With the help of a school project on causes of diarrhea, the findings were then converted into a wider campaign to generate greater awareness on water safety and its preservation in other areas of the district, as well.

They collected 20 water samples from households, schools, hand pumps, wells and also from their own water bottles and divided their project into —pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon.

“Most of the people in our area were suffering from stomach ailments. We collected water samples, and approached the local PHED office that gave us a kit to test the samples,” said Eshani Das, who was the group leader of the team then.

In 2016, they decided to monitor the MG Road in front of their school for its cleanliness status and met the chairman of the Nagaon Municipal Board. They submitted a proposal for it, which was accepted.

“It is good that the girls are doing what the adults were supposed to do. Due to their efforts, the road in front of their school is much cleaner,” said Swapan Poddar, who runs a stationery shop, opposite to the school.

The girls also initiated a campaign to stop burning of waste and disposal of solid wastes into water bodies. They began organic composting last year where school students, maintenance staff, cooks, and helpers threw leftovers, waste items, vegetable skins, and other biodegradable items inside four PVC pipes. These are erected under a depth of three feet below the ground level so that the waste is decomposed.

The students also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ban public urination by establishing public toilets to be used free of charge on roadsides for the public.

“The girls came up with the idea as they had to face the embarrassment of people urinating in public places, and wrote a letter to PM Modi asking him to take the appropriate action,” said Narayan Mazumdar, headmaster of Nagaon Bengali Girls High School.

This World Water Day, they even carried an awareness drive at Hoiborgaon Shiva Temple, one of the ghats of the Kolong River.

“We carried placards urging people to save the river. We told members of the temple authorities that used flowers and organic materials used during rituals can be used for composting. We also urged visitors to the temple not to discard flowers; incense sticks packets, ghee bottles and other things by the river bank,” said Ipshita Pandit, a member of Green Police.

Inspired by their efforts the temple authorities have realised what importance the Kolong River holds.“Fifteen to twenty years ago the river was clean. Over the past decade, the river has faced the brunt of pollution and callousness from the town folks. It is good that the girls have shown their zeal in saving the river,” said Kashinath Upadhya, a priest at the temple.

H/T: The Better India