Drawing For Inktober, Annada N Menon’s Illustrations Are Inspired By The Lost Art Of Tribal Artisans

Every year in October, artists all over the world take on the Inktober drawing challenge by drawing, painting every day of the month, thus giving us the opportunity to come across many ingenious artists. One such artist this year is artist Annada N Menon who, inspired by masks made by tribal artisans from Assam, Odisha, and Telangana, began illustrating these masks and posted them on her Instagram handle.

Her series includes a Majuli mask, a Sri Lankan mask and a mask of Hanuman from Varanasi and a Krishna mask, inspired by the work of Maharashtra’s Warli community. Before drawing the masks, she researched their backgrounds and visited the Tribal Research and Training Institute in Pune where many “well-maintained” masks belonging to tribes from Maharashtra are there but rarely get any visitors. “There is little interest in this art form,” Menon said.



She started drawing on postcards her illustrations of those very masks. “It [using postcards] worked out really well because I also liked the yellowish tinge that it gave to all my illustrations, which ended up giving the masks a raw, authentic and natural look,” she said.





“I love the creativity that one gets to witness in these masks. Even though the Chhau (mask) enacts stories from Ramayana and Mahabharata, there are many masks that don’t correspond to any specific character in the epics and are just [a result of] the mask-makers’ creativity,” she explained.

“The goal of the series was to move beyond seeing masks as just living room decorations and recognize them as a part of a larger tradition,” she said.

H/T: Scroll.in