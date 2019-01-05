Dravita Singh Is All Set To Participate In The Upcoming Mumbai Marathon As She Recovers From Multiple Foot Surgeries

Last February, 22-year-old Dravita Singh lost a toe on her left foot and the little finger on her left hand after being attacked by Fatka gang at a rail signal pole between Sandhurst Road and Masjid stations.

Dravita with Dr. Shailesh Ranade and her family. Pic credits: DNA India

Singh was standing on the footboard of a train when a thief hit her on the hand with a stick to steal her phone. As a result, she fell on the tracks and was hit by a train coming from the opposite direction.

Post the accident, Dravita underwent multiple surgeries and skin grafts. And with her steady recovery, this braveheart took on to the treadmill for the first time in 11 months at the Bhatia Hospital so that she is able to participate in the Mumbai Marathon which is going to be held after a fortnight from now.

During the registration process, a spirited Dravita refused to be registered for the marathon in the differently-abled category because she feels she is fit to run like anyone else. “I’ve enrolled from the Dream Run, which is 7 km,” she said.

While Dravita was being treated for her injuries, it was her doctor who motivated her to work hard during her physiotherapy sessions so as to be able to walk and lead a normal life. “I had a big bruise on the forehead and couldn’t even sit upright on my own, that’s when my doctor declared I would not only travel on a train again but also run a marathon. I couldn’t’ imagine doing either when even holding a crutch seemed like an enormous task. My family and doctor have stood by me. After multiple surgeries and skin grafts, I relearnt how to walk. Now, I want others to watch me at the marathon and get inspired.”

For Dravita’s parents, it’s the biggest joy of their life to watch her participate in the marathon with professional runners. And this is not it, Dravita’s doctor Shailesh Ranade, who has been her support all this while, is also going to run alongside.

Talking about Dravita’s preparations, Dr. Shailesh shared, “We gradually stepped up her exercise pattern. She started off with a short walk and simple, day-to-day activities. Her walks were slowly increased to 30 minutes and then to an hour. On Friday, she had her first session on the treadmill and started to jog. We have to ensure there isn’t abnormal weight bearing on the foot.”

During her sessions, Dr. Shailesh’s aim was to increase her walking time to one and a half hours and even more. “Until now, I’ve been taking a lot of breaks between walks, which I will try to minimise. Starting today, the distance I walk is going to get measured. By January 18, I want to be able to walk at least six-and-a-half km,” said Dravita.

Apart from the physical training that she has been undergoing, Dravita has been put on a low-carb and high-protein diet, which will help her to jog a certain distance on marathon day. And taking all precautions, Dr. Shailesh, who is a plastic surgeon, took Dravita’s foot impression to add a silicone mold to her special footwear that she wears for added protection.

H/T: The Times Of India