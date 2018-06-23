Drag Artist Rogue On Zer Gender-Fluid Drag Avatar And Wanting To Change The World

My first introduction to the word “drag” was through the iconic sitcom Friends. Chandler’s father Charles Bing, played by Kathleen Turner, was my first taste of the entire idea. I instantly liked Helena Handbasket the drag queen, for all that she was: flamboyant, compassionate, and funny.

I’d give Friends some credit for introducing a drag character on television when there weren’t many. You’d, however, find a major error in the way Kathleen was approached for the role and also the fact that she was approached for the role. “Would you like to be the first woman playing a man playing a woman?” she was asked.

I do realize that “drag” is a rather multivalent idea and I tread on a narrow edge here. As Joe E. Jeffreys, a drag historian, said recently, “Drag is anytime that someone is putting on clothing that is considered to be not appropriate to them, and then wearing it with some type of ironic distance.”

So, no, there indeed is nothing wrong with Turner being a woman who plays a man who dresses up like a woman. But for me, everything is wrong with the fact that a woman was roped in to play a character that should have been played by a man in the first place.

I will draw a corollary from closer home to highlight the problem. In the recently released Malayalam movie NjanMarykutty, superstar Jai Surya, a cis man played the role of a transgender.

These, according to me, are fundamental errors. We are questioning the existence and reality of so many by doing this. In a world that has anyway always grappled with its understanding of gender, we cannot and we shouldn’t add to the confusion just because we find it convenient to operate in a certain way.

In a recent interaction that I had with drag artist Rouge, ze made me realize what mess of a world we are, where even things like not being questioned for your existence become a luxury for some. When interviewed by Humans of Bombay this year, ze had shared zer powerful story. Here is the post with Rouge’s story:

It was Rogue’s time at Auroville that changed zer perspective of life. Ze told me, “It was the best time of my life. It was the place where I felt the freest and I didn’t have to put any effort to live. Everywhere I go, I have to give explanations of who I am which, by the way, is ridiculous. At Auroville, everyone is 100 percent human and nothing else. There was no question about who I was, what I was doing, why my hair is blonde. There were no questions about my existence.”

But isn’t that how it should be everywhere? The thought that a place where everyone is treated equally is more of a utopia than a reality and every human’s fundamental right, enrages me. I borrow from George Orwell as I write that in our world, while in philosophy all humans are equal, in reality, some humans are more equal than others.

Keeping my somber train of thoughts aside though, here are excerpts from a fun and insightful chat that I had with Rogue about zer drag avatar Little Mickey and more.

Congratulations on your debut as Little Mickey at Kitty Su Mumbai. Why don’t we begin with your journey and talk about it all started?

Drag is not just about fashion and looking pretty. It is so much more. It is about the entire performance which is a mix of singing, dancing, acting, cracking jokes.

After I moved to Mumbai a year ago (ze hails from Assam), I started doing a lot of things including modeling, acting, singing etc but still, there was a feeling of emptiness. I constantly felt like something was missing. I then came across the drag auditions at Kitty Su. I thought I should give it a try, as it’d be really nice if I get in. Thus I went there, put on the costume and performed. They liked me.

They told me that they’d be launching me, give me gigs and I’d be touring around the country. It was a great opportunity plus I get creative freedom. For me, it is always about freedom above anything else.

In that case, we should totally discuss your drag avatar. Tell me about Little Mickey and her mission.

Little Mickey is my alter ego. It lets me do all the things I can’t do as Rogue. She can be extra, she can be mean, she can be everything that she wants to be and get away with it. It gives me the freedom to live my extended personality.

Eventually, Little Mickey would have different images, mostly inspired by animation. Sometimes she would be a man and woman both, sometimes neither. Irrespective of it, the aim is to convey a certain message.

Well, it sounds like a well thought out character. Can we somehow trace its roots?

I have a revolution in my head from 26 years of fighting for my place and existence. Little Mickey gives a vent to that rage.

Styling is an integral part of drag. How about Little Mickey’s style and style inspirations?

Little Mickey’s styling depends on whatever state of mind I am in. If you go through my Instagram and look at my other work on gender, you’d find that I portray neither a man nor a woman. The gender is very much fluid, free and in-between and same’s the case with Little Mickey.

I am working on the styling and have quite a few ideas in my head. Some of which don’t even look like humans and are more animated. I am also thinking of shifting to a Gaga-inspired look. Let’s see how it all turns out.

This sounds like the perfect time to talk about your drag icon. Whose drag ideology and style do you look up to?

It would be Sasha Velour from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9. It’s her ideas of drag that I really like. Hers is not essentially a female impersonation, it’s more gender fluid. I like that confusion. It provokes people to think. In a time like this, it’s very important to give away a message through your drag.

How do you aim to impact through your drag?

I think the problem with humans is that they always somehow want to feel superior. But for me, I just want to feel equal, when equality shouln’t even be a question or a privilege. How long would people take to grasp the basic idea of life and the fact that this person is also 100 percent human, and deserves 100 percent respect? People just keep making it more complicated and that’s the problem with this world. I want to change that through my drag, through my work.