Dr Zaidi Plans Interactive Lessons In Her School To Bring Practical Approach To Teaching

“Where there is a will, there is a way,” were her first words, which also kickstarted our enlightening conversation.

I then went on to get many insights on the things we take for granted in our daily lives. It reminded me of the movie, ‘Hindi Medium’ that revolves around parents Raj and Mita who yearn to get their daughter Pia educated in a reputed school. But when they learn that their background is holding her back, they are willing to go to any lengths to change her fate. You will be reminded of this too while reading this interview.

Dr. Arjumand Zaidi is a veteran social worker, a Geographer, Environmentalist, Human Rights Activist and an educationist. She is the Founding Director of St. Xavier’s Convent School, Gomtinagar in Lucknow, and firmly believes that “good education is the fundamental right of every child.” Not just that, she is also the Founder of the NGO Holy Vision International, which is entirely financed by herself. Excerpts from a chat:

How did you manage to run your school for a nominal fee for so many years?

Where there is a will, there is a way. I am doing it for the last so many years, and we haven’t hiked fees. We have a very moderate fee structure. Maybe it is a drop in the ocean, but I strongly believe that igniting anything is a challenge. I am putting in my own investments and haven’t taken any money from the government or other organizations. There is an NGO that I started 15 years back to give something to the society. I am managing on my own, but now many people are coming ahead to support this cause. Maybe in 5 years, I’ll be in a position to flourish this school and also start more ventures.

Any particular venture you have in mind?

In this particular project, I had limitations because I just had my own funds. But I am working for some slum children as well which I would like to take ahead. I have the vision to bring those children to school. It’s been three years and I was struggling to convince them since all these people are rag pickers, slum dwellers, so they don’t have any value for education. They prefer their children bringing back home money rather than books. I plan to start a second shift to educate them then slowly shift them into the first shift once they are groomed. I don’t support segregation in education.

But does it get difficult to give children all the facilitates at such anominal fee?

If you see, my students get all the facilities that are provided to our children, just like good schools. Most of the times education become commercialized leading to the demoralization of economically weaker sections. The parents are interviewed for a child to get admission, so if one generation is not educated even the future generations are deprived of it. The child is humiliated at every step if the parents are not educated. That is why I have started this mission to give everyone equal education irrespective of their backgrounds.

How did parents react to this idea?

Earlier, we had this problem where parents didn’t want to send their children because we were enrolling poor children in our schools as well. But now they have seen the way we are grooming the children, so they enroll their kids without any hesitation. I used to make them understand if a child is sitting next to a poor child, he/she will learn how important a single pencil for the poor child is whereas I can get whatever I want. On the other hand, the poor child will see how education leads to a better life.

You also started an adult literacy program for women, tell us more about it.

Well, the reason to start this was to empower the EWS. All the schools around had very high fees and couldn’t get admission to their children. I thought of building a good school for these kids. For that, I did various surveys and also went to England to see the educational policies there, but the problem was communicating all this information to the mothers. So, I started the program Operation Lite by gathering 300 mothers and taught them table manners, basic English, how to train their children, etc.

It must have had a great impact.

Actually, it turned into a very popular program. Most of the ladies got office jobs, and their personalities changed. Even we hired some of them. The grooming made them confident to speak to people. We initially started it for the children but once we saw the impact it was having on the mothers, we decided to continue it. Some of them were very sharp and picked up easily. Grooming them was fun, and I enjoyed every moment of this program.

Who helped you during the program?

We had this woman named Akansha. She had a very dynamic personality and belonged to the same community. I have great respect, love, and regard for her. She is the one who motivated so many ladies to join this program. Sometimes they don’t entertain people like us, but when somebody their own tries to approach them, they are convinced much more easily. We had the door to door campaigns, group discussions in the vicinity and I only drank green tea in my life, but when they offered me milk tea, I used to have it.

I noticed you give military names to your campaigns, like operation light for literacy, operation hale for health check-up, is there a hidden message?

Yeah. The reason I do that is that I believe military people are more passionate and courageous than anyone else. They have a passion for winning in any circumstances. They always think positive and turning the tide to achieve their goals. I want all my students to be winners exactly like them by defeating all the challenges. From the motivational aspect, I thought of keeping such names.

How are you changing the current cramming system in schools that lack practical and interactive approach?

In our school, we aim for the practical approach. The main objective of the program is better learning, and we have managed to achieve this. We have removed two subjects that are General knowledge and Moral education and made them into interactive subjects. Earlier students were given GK books which were two years old, and they mugged up all old data. So, we have made a relevant questionnaire that teachers discuss in class. Students then learn to analyze and actively participate in discussions.

We replaced Moral education with films. There is a company that has gifted me around 80 educational films. They are 20 minutes films based on social issues. We show the movie to children, who are then questioned on the film. I have also banned coaching institutes and tuition. I have terrorized them by saying if they send their children to any classes I will remove their child’s name from my school.

Any particular reason for giving such drastic warnings?

Actually, we had this really bright student who started underperforming in school suddenly. When I inquired into the matter, I got to know her father had enrolled her in a coaching institute by paying 60,000. The child didn’t have any time for self-study, she kept going from school to class. So, when I asked her father to not send her, he was worried about the money, but I had to explain to him the progress of the child was important than the money. After a month, she was performing exceptionally well. Students don’t focus in class because they are going somewhere else.

Tell us about a few things you would like to introduce in the education system.

I would surely like young children to take psychometric tests. This will bring into light any student who needs special attention, and we can start working on them from the beginning rather than waiting for years and then burdening them. Currently, children are so engrossed with technology that there is no interaction and this gap needs to be filled by the schools.

Apart from education, you are also actively involved in environmental well-being, what are the current projects you are focusing on?

I had a meeting two months ago with Dr. Sundarlal Bahuguna who started the Chipko movement, and he wants me to be more active in his work since he is facing issues because of his age. So, he wants me to spend more time there, and that is one part I am focusing on. Secondly, there is Dr. Yashpal who is an environmentalist in UP, and we have worked on many projects together. We have planted 20,500 plants in four hours in UP, this in itself is a record for which we will be awarded as well. Some of them have died, but we have managed the survival of 60%. This is also something I am looking into.

This article was first published on September 27, 2017.