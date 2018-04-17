Dr. Sreenivasan Of The Dignity Foundation Is A Knight In ‘Grey’ Armour For The Elderly

Every journey worth embarking on has its ups and downs, and these are what make it worth remembering. Dr. Sheilu Sreenivasan’s journey has been such, and now, she is bringing joy into the lives of elders.

Dr. Sreenivasan is the Founder-Director of the Dignity Foundation, an NGO that caters to the needs of senior citizens, fondly called ‘dignitarians.’ She and her foundation work day and night tirelessly to create a world in which elderly live happy, fulfilling lives.

When life hurled challenges at her, Dr. Sreenivasan didn’t back down; instead, she braved each one head-on. Marrying into a conservative, orthodox family posed one such battle for her. After four years of endurance, she decided to rebel by leaving her husband’s home to enroll in a doctoral programme in Sociology in Mumbai University. During her studies, she lived in a women’s shelter on 400 rupees a month. She persevered in being true to herself. Dr. Sreenivasan, eventually, reunited with her husband.

Dr. Sreenivasan had an interesting revelation when she observed the disparity between the behaviors of her father and father-in-law: while her own father enjoyed an active and enterprising life, her father-in-law led an isolated one, depressed, and inactive. Driven by an unwavering desire to get to the bottom of the issue, she educated herself on gerontology, which showed her that old age could be promising and beautiful. Ever since then, she has dedicated all her energy and resources to ensuring that each elderly person enjoys such a life.

Deriving inspiration from the America Association of Retired Persons, she started Senior Citizens Life Enrichment Services with her own savings, molding it to fit the Indian context. She has come a long way since then. In conversation with Dr. Sreenivasan, she tells Indian Women Blog about how her work brings joy to her life, and how there is no looking back for her.

What is your idea of aging?

Aging is a natural process and is thus inevitable. I am inspired by the research of Dr. Robert Landry, who believes that one can live a happy life as long as one keeps the body moving. Positive actions have the power to slow down the pace of aging and convert life into one of fulfillment.

22 years ago, there existed practically zero services for the elderly. Perhaps only one organization, HelpAge India, worked for this cause, and only in the domain of funding. Back in 1995, I realized that this segment of society was not being serviced appropriately. I spent countless evenings buried behind books in the library of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, where I was Head of Publishing, to study gerontology and geriatrics – two fields related to aging, one which deals with the social sciences, and the other, with Medicine. Putting together my publishing skills and the positive findings I had chanced upon, I started the Dignity Dialogue, which soon led to the founding of the Dignity Foundation.

Senior citizens suffer abuse not only behind closed doors but also in public. We see people pushing them, and not giving them seats on public transport, which, when you think of it, has to do with basic etiquette. What has your foundation initiated in terms of sensitization campaigns and the like?

There are a couple of things the Dignity Foundation does to raise public awareness. As you might know, International Day of Older Persons is celebrated on October 1. Every year, in the same month, we host an event called ‘SurakshaBandhan,’ which means ‘bond of security.’ We sell bands for the price of 5 rupees each at the event. Children buy them with great enthusiasm to gift to their grandparents. Each band has the words ‘I will protect your security with dignity’ on it.

We also regularly organize painting competitions in schools, in which children are asked to express their love for their grandparents, and they gladly do so.

Do you exhibit those paintings?

We save these paintings by converting them into greeting cards and also publishing them in our magazine.

Recently, the story of ‘Pakeezah’ actress Geeta Kapoor who suffered abuse at the hands of her children shocked the Internet.

It is important to remember that it is the duty of the onlooker to make sure that no crime goes unnoticed. Being a silent spectator to a crime is just as bad as committing it.

What do you think is the most effective way for the elderly to communicate their problems and seek help?

One such way is through helplines. The Dignity Foundation runs the helpline , which is incidentally also the only helpline in the country exclusively designed for the elderly.

And, what is the nature of the most common complaints you receive on the helpline?

We receive about ten calls a day from senior citizens who want to report abuse. Some complain about their sons forcing them to sign a blank paper, while others complain about a family member trying to seize their property. We help them by facilitating reconciliation, filing cases and police reports, etc.

About 85% of the calls we receive are regarding property disputes, 10% about loneliness, and the remaining about illnesses they have contracted. Some ask to help with finding an old-age home.

As you mentioned, loneliness is a recurring issue with senior citizens that leads to depression. What are some ways in which your organization is helping the elderly deal with depression, and to a larger extent, loneliness?

Currently, we have ten loneliness mitigation centers dubbed ‘Chai-Masti centers’ in Mumbai which operate five days a week and hold various fun activities. Senior citizens who are lonely visit these on a daily basis. These are more than centers for them; they are places where they enjoy the mutual support and can network. In a sense, these are mini-communities. For instance, if someone who regularly visits a ‘chai-Masti center’ doesn’t show up one day, he/she will probably receive a call enquiring about their health and well-being from a friend they have made at the center. Such small acts bring vibrancy to their lives.

There must be many stories of elderly people whose lives your foundation made brighter. Could you share one of these with us?

There is one story about an elderly woman who lives with her daughter in India. Her other daughter lives in Canada. When her daughter came home to visit, she was heartbroken to find that her mother was not being looked after by her elder sister. The elder daughter would not take care of her mother’s diabetes-related dietary needs. It was more a case of negligence than abuse. The younger daughter contacted us for help, and so we organized counseling sessions for the family. After 6-7 sessions, the woman and her elder daughter had reconciled. The younger daughter soon went back to Canada, satisfied with the care her mother was receiving. A few days later, we received a mail from her, thanking us for bringing the two sisters closer.

Such stories make us very happy about the work we are doing.

Dr. Sreenivasan is a staunch believer in practicing what she preaches. Despite strained relations with her in-laws in the past, she selflessly stood by her mother-in-law’s side when she was diagnosed with cancer.

If you know anyone who could be in need of the Dignity Foundation’s help? Suffering abuse yourself? Contact the Dignity Foundation or call up one of their helplines!

This article was first published in June 2017.