Dr. Rekha Shares How Her Mother’s Unconditional Love Gave Her The Zeal To Beat The Odds

Parents – the driving force behind every milestone in our lives, the ones who never let our stock of confidence dwindle. It is what drove Rekha to leave her life in a Mumbai chawl behind and become Dr. Rekha, someone her mother would be proud of.

Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Rekha, daughter of refugee parents, shared how she lived in a Mumbai chawl in a single room which she shared with six other family members.

“The room that we lived in was tiny – a chawl system, toilets outside, no fan and only one fridge in the entire colony,” she said. “I loved studying, so I would do my homework under the bed! My mother used to say ‘you will be a doctor. I just know it.’ I scored 63 percent in 10th grade — a huge deal back then. I was the first from my family to go to college.”

Her mother had been her constant support throughout her journey from the chawl to college. She recalled how when she came down with typhoid during her last year and failed her final exams, her confidence took a hit but her mother’s belief in her daughter was firm. “My mother asked, ‘Did you try your best?’ I said yes. ‘That’s all you need to do’,” she said.

“I appeared the next year and put in double the effort. I would study under a streetlight at night so that I didn’t disturb anyone’s sleep– my mother would give me a bottle of cold water to keep awake. I passed with flying colors and then chose to study advanced chemistry. We all moved out of our chawl and after my father’s death, it’s been my biggest privilege to look after my mother and spoil her!” she added.

Today, Rekha is a scientist in cancer research and even got awarded with an honorary doctorate earlier this year. “My mother never attends functions, but this time, she came. She wore flowers in her hair and asked for a lipstick! She had tears in her eyes when she saw me receiving that award — it was like both of us had made it,” she said.

H/T: Humans Of Bombay