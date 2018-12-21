Dr. Nimmi Ramanujam Develops Low-Cost Diagnostic Device To Detect Cervical Cancer

In India, more than 436.76 million women above the age of 15 are at risk of getting cervical cancer, as per the 2016 National Health Portal statistics. Every year around 74,000 Indian women die due to this disease. Medical experts say that if the disease is detected early, it can be prevented and treated.

Among women aged 30-69 years, cervical cancer accounts for 17% of all cancer deaths. Rising to solve the issue at hand, Dr. Nimmi Ramanujam has developed a low-cost diagnostic device to detect cervical cancer called the ‘Pocket Colposcope’. She is a Professor of Global Health and Director of Global Women’s Health Technologies at Duke University, an Ivy League institution. The device can be connected to a laptop or mobile phone and can possibly be used by women to screen themselves. The trials for the device have been successfully completed by AIIMS Delhi.

Priced at $500, the device is much cheaper than the current machine in use, which costs $15,000. Currently, Dr. Nimmi is discussing the introduction of this device in primary healthcare centers across the state with the Tamil Nadu government.

“The Pocket Colposcope is a significant advance in cervical cancer screening. It is a small and simple device, easy to use, store and transport. Yet, the pictures are as good or better than [the] standard colposcope. Health workers can be trained to use the device and record images that can be transmitted to experts elsewhere, who can evaluate them and advise appropriate therapeutic options,” said Dr. Neerja Bhatla, the Professor of Gynaecology at AIIMS.



H/T: The Better India