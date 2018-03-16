Dr. Nayreen of ‘SNEHA’ Tells Us How She Helps Women Attain Self-Empowerment Through Good Health

Are you a victim of violence? Are you depressed? Have you been seeking help?

While reading these questions, you must be answering them in your mind. So how about taking an opinion from a specialist?

We ask Dr. Nayreen Daruwalla, the program director on Prevention of Violence against Women and Children, with SNEHA (Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action) about the most crucial issues affecting women to understand why there is a stigma attached to them and how Dr. Nayreen with her team is bringing these questions to the forefront. Excerpts:

What deeper psyche lies in the widespread violence against women?

Control and power are one of the major reasons for this. While sometimes it can be an economic power, but on other occasions, it is a social power. A society that is conditioned to always believe that women are the weaker sex making them easy targets. We all grow up in a similar fashion. Even while taking simple decisions, you are advised to consult your father and that’s why even when we grow up we believe that the male sex has the right to do anything they like with us.

But very few actually seek institutional help.

According to research, every third woman suffers from some or the other form of violence at some point in their lives. Around 17-18 years back, counseling was a topic unheard of. Women were not ready to ask for help because they didn’t think violence was an issue in the first place. Out of 47 percent women that have reported violence, only 4 percent actually come and ask for help. That’s a wide gap.

They usually prefer asking advice from their family relatives or friends which might seem like a solution but it’s short-lived.

What do you see as the main reason for the existing stigma?

Illiteracy. People fail to understand what exactly mental health is. For example, just below our hospital, there is a small temple. When a woman is having an epileptic seizure, her family brings her to this temple instead of taking her to a doctor as they are convinced that she is being possessed by dark forces.

No one wants to claim responsibility or admit they are clinically depressed or seek help for a fear they might be looked down upon by others.

How do you then reach out and help?

Women used to only come when matters became worse. But now with the help of primary prevention on violence and mental health campaigns, women support groups, women come forward and talk about this issue. We work with low socio-economic groups where their primary concern is day-to-day survival. In such cases, we have to constantly conduct huge campaigns that make the issue visible and public to all so that at least out of 200 people, 50 seek help.

What urged you to work in this field?

I haven’t gone through violence or depression, I do it out of pure compassion. From childhood, I always believed men and women are equal and women can do everything that men do. But yes, to bring that kind of equation in a relationship or with others, women have to work harder.

Tomorrow if I have my own child going through this, my professional experience from the last 19 years will help me to remain objective and give her the care that is needed.

‘Fearless Collective-Bonded not Bound’ a project at Dharavi Biennale

You worked as a counselor at SWAGAA NGO, South Africa. What was the main issue you tackled there?

Before I was only involved in academic work but I always had the desire to actually work on the ground and make a difference. In Africa, I worked with rape survivors that further strengthened my resolve. At that time due to the apartheid, sexual violence cases on white women were more than the domestic violence cases.

Having been an activist for over 19 years for gender justice, have you noticed any positive growth in this field?

Before, NGOs and feminists were struggling to put this agenda out there. Now it has become a global agenda. The UK government has recently come up with the ‘Istanbul convention‘ where counseling services and legal services for women is a must.

In India, after the Nirbhaya case, gender justice has been brought to the forefront. But it’s really sad that one had to die for a nation like ours to make this a priority. In our own line of work, we have seen so many cases.

You are the co-director of ‘Dharavi Biennale,’ which helps open up discussions about urban health through art practices. How does it help women?

This idea is very novel and creative. Workshops and training after a while become boring and tiring. We first experimented this idea on a smaller scale by gathering 15 women and asked them to share their problems. The artist along with the mental health professional helped these women to then create art. It was a very healing experience for all of them.

‘Fearless Collective-Bonded not Bound‘ was a recent project you supported at ‘Dharavi Biennale’. Any other such powerful projects?

Another project to mention would be ‘Mapping The Hurt‘. We had women volunteers that made the map of Dharavi and then we asked them to pinpoint areas of violence. After which with the help of the artist, they created an embroidery quilt. During the exhibition, they itself explained the design to the visitors. Integrating art in such conversations really empowers women.

‘Mapping the Hurt’ Project

How do you reach out to the perpetrators of violence?

Our work doesn’t end with just counseling women. It is important to get other family members in the picture. We provide a range of options to the women helping them to make an informed choice on whether they would like us to contact their husbands. Our team then sends them a letter and if they don’t respond, our counselor pays them a home visit. We ask them to share their story and what are their reasons for this kind of behavior. Counseling of family members is crucial, otherwise, the woman would just be going back to the same household despite how much we help her.

Who inspires you?

Soumya Swaminathan who has been selected as the new Deputy DG of WHO.

We heard you’re an avid reader. Which book are you reading now?

After a long tiring day, one chapter of a book helps in calming me down before I crash. Right now, I’m reading ‘Big Little Lies’.

If you had to write a book on mental health, what would the title be?

‘Gender Matters’ or ‘Intersecting Mental Health and Gender’

This article was first published on November 25, 2017.