Dr. Manjari Shah Shares Her Journey As An Oncologist And How She Lost Her First Patient

“Life has its ups and downs, and we are biologically conditioned to take pain and pleasure when we are born. However, knowing this is one thing, but experiencing true pain, is another,” says Dr. Manjari Shah.

Dr. Manjari is an oncologist whose first patient happened to be her father. While the excruciating experience took away her father it taught her something bigger. She recently penned a heartfelt article for The Better India recollecting how it all started.

“My name is Dr. Manjari Shah. In the year 2014, I was working as a Medical Officer at a Primary Health Centre in Tehri Garhwal, my hometown, which is 100 km away from Dehradun in Uttrakhand,” she opens the article.

It was during a busy work day when Manjari received a concerned phone call from her mother. It was about her father. Her mother informed her that he had been having problems swallowing food, and over the last month, his condition had worsened. As she listened to her father’s symptoms she experienced numbness taking over her body.

She writes, “After listening to all his complaints, the most probable diagnosis that came to my mind was the most dreaded disease in the modern world—Cancer.” It was that time of Manjari’s life which was marred by uncertainties as she was contemplating pursuing a specialisation and wasn’t quite sure of her “area of specialisation.”

Then came a big breakthrough in her life which she could see as one only in hindsight. She got the call to attend the counseling to confirm her area of specialisation, but she did not want to attend it. However, owing to her friend’s insistence she went ahead and opted for Oncology.

“That is how I became an Oncology Resident at a hospital in Delhi. Ironically, that was never a subject I wanted to opt for,” she shares.

By that time her father was also diagnosed with Carcinoma Oesophagus or cancer of the food pipe. Thus the treatment began. “We come from a humble background, and it took my family about a month to arrange for funds. One of my friends is a journalist and helped me get government aid, which eased some of the financial load,” she recalls.

Her father started getting radiation therapy in Dehradun, and after three fractions, it was time for her to return to Delhi. So she did return and started working in the Cancer department. She writes, remembering the trying time, “In the OPD, I used to see patients suffering from cancer, on a daily basis. It was tough to be around them at times, but I carried on. I desperately wanted to be with my father, but couldn’t do so because of work commitments.”

While her father stayed strong for 11 fractions of radiation he developed a condition called ‘Tracheoesophageal fistula’ after that. Dr. Manjari explains, “It is an abnormal development in which the food pipe and wind pipe get connected, and whatever a person eats, goes into their lungs.” That came as a huge setback as the condition changed the course of her father’s treatment from curative to palliative.

She shares, “I wanted to keep him beside me and decided to take him to Delhi without caring about the expenses. It was a surreal experience. My father was receiving palliative chemotherapy in the hospital where I was working. I would spend time with him every day before going on my rounds.”

He further managed five cycles of chemotherapy with minor side effects but Manjari felt that he was doing good. Just when the last cycle was due in a week the things took a turn.

“I was on a night shift one day when I received a call from my mother at 11:00 p.m. saying that my father was vomiting. I suggested that she give him an antiemetic (a drug that is effective against vomiting and nausea) and take him to the nearby hospital if his condition worsened,” she recollects.

She continues, “Two hours later, I received another call from my mother who said that the vomiting did not stop, so my father had been admitted to a hospital. I was very distracted by a medical emergency—a cancer patient had been admitted to the hospital where I was working, with severe bleeding. I lost my patience and lashed out at my parents. Then, I went back to work with the emergency team to stabilise my patient. The process took the entire night, and he was shifted to the ICU at 9:00 a.m. the next day.”

The next day she was shocked to find out that her mother had not contacted her at all. Just when she reached out to her phone to call her father she received the ominous call from her brother.

She writes, “I took his call, and in a soft voice, he told me that my father was no more. I couldn’t comprehend what he was saying and did not respond. Sensing this, my brother repeated the sentence, ‘He is no more.'”

She shares how jarring the experience was: “I cannot explain how it feels like when you have saved the life of a cancer patient who had come to the emergency department on the same night when you lost your father to the same disease.”

She didn’t just lose her father but in a way lost her first patient as well. The thought made her reconsider her decision to choose Oncology. There were instances when she almost quit as the pain was too much to take. The pain, however, came with a blessing.

“With time, however, things changed, and after recovering from that trauma, I now realise that this is the best job I could ever do. I can connect with my patients on a deeper level, and I know exactly how they are feeling and dealing with the unfortunate circumstances,” she shares.

“I intend to find hope and sunshine every day and keep carrying on,” sums up Dr. Manjari.

H/T: The Better India