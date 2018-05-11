Dr Jessica Zucker, Who Started #IHadAMiscarriage, Explains Why Miscarriage Needs To Be Normalized

Miscarriage is one of the least talked about topics related to a woman’s health. It’s a taboo and families, in general, prefer keeping mum about it.

We spoke to a licensed clinical psychologist, Jessica Zucker from Los Angeles who specializes in women’s reproductive and mental health related issues. For years, Dr. Jessica has been working with women struggling with fertility, pregnancy ambivalence, pregnancy loss, prenatal and postpartum adjustments, prenatal and postpartum mood and anxiety disorders, pregnancy and postpartum body image concerns.

To normalize the concept of miscarriage, Dr. Jessica came up with the campaign #IHadAMiscarriage and made it go viral on social media. Through this online program, she encouraged women who suffered miscarriage to come forward and share their stories to end the stereotypes surrounding the medical condition.

She describes, “Through #IHadAMiscarriage campaign, we have been able to speak openly about miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or infant loss. The aim is to silence the shame and stigma surrounding this natural phenomenon and instill courage in women who’ve undergone this ill-fated experience.”

It was interesting to see thousands of fearless women from different countries posting their personal journeys of pregnancy-loss online using this hashtag.

Dr. Jessica launched the #IHadAMiscarriage campaign with her first New York Times piece in 2014. Since then many articles have been written about the pain and the politics of pregnancy loss.

According to Dr. Jessica, women who face miscarriage are bound to fill with guilt and hence, blame themselves for whatever has happened to them. Weird thoughts start creeping in their minds, for example: “I had doubts about having a child, that’s why this happened with me,” “Maybe I am not good enough a mother,” “What if I will never be able to conceive” – resulting in isolation.

Dr. Jessica says, “Some lose their sleep and appetite while the others fell into depression as a result of over-thinking. It is most likely that the societal pressure and no emotional support from the family members give rise to this behavior. The other downside of this behavior can lead to strain relations with the partner.”

So what’s the solution? Dr. Jessica suggests that the close family members can create a sense of emotional safety for the woman. At that, give the woman her time and space to come out of the mental state while her body recovers at its own pace. There are times when miscarriages can be life-threatening for the mother, in such a case, the woman and her family must be grateful for she is alive and healthy.

Do you have a story of miscarriage to share? Write to us at contactindianwomen@gmail.com. Also, if you’re seeking a psychologist’s help, let us know.

This article was first published on October 2, 2017.