Dr. G C Anupama Becomes The First Woman President of The Astronomical Society Of India

Dr. G C Anupama, a senior professor and Dean of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru, has been elected as the first woman president of the Astronomical Society of India, the leading association of professional astronomers. After ISRO’s former Chairman Professor U R Rao, she is the second person from Karnataka to assume the post.



Recipient of the Karnataka government’s CV Raman Young Scientist Award 2001, she is a part of an international team which is setting up the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). The telescope will allow astronomers to conduct research which they had been unable to do before. Built at an estimated cost of over USD 1 billion “the TMT is designed for near-ultraviolet to mid-infrared (0.31 to 28 μm wavelengths) observations, featuring adaptive optics to assist in correcting image blur.”

She has also lead the design and construction of the famous Himalayan telescope, one of the highest sites for optical, infrared and gamma-ray telescopes, at the Hanle Observatory in Ladakh. “We try and understand the outburst by analyzing the type of star that might have caused it and other topics regarding the same,” she shared.

H/T: The Better India