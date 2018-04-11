Dr. Bharti Is Helping Urma Bishnoi, Married When 10 Months Old, To Get Her Marriage Annulled

Urma Bishnoi got married when she was just a 10-month-old infant. Imagine marrying off a child at the time when she can’t even utter coherent speech!

Hailing from Jambanagar of Kaparda village of Jodhpur, Urma was married off to a boy from the same village in 1999. Nineteen now, Urma, however, refuses to accept that mockery of a marriage as her ultimate fate. After 18 years of living in the dark shadow of that farcical matrimony, Urma has finally approached the court to get her marriage annulled.

Urma refused to accept her marriage as she entered adulthood. That is when the so-called in-laws started pressurising her family. They even threatened to cut her family’s nose and ears. Besides the in-laws, some caste panchs also threatened social boycott if the marriage was annulled.

Urma found the much-needed support in Dr. Kriti Bharti. Dr. Bharti is a rehabilitation psychologist and managing trustee of Saarthi Trust. She challenged Urma’s child marriage in the family court-1 of Jodhpur on Tuesday.

“I do not accept child marriage. I was married when I was just 10 months. I want to study. With Kriti didi’s help, I have filed the case and hope to get justice soon,” said Urma.