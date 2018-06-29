Dr. Ashwathi Soman Treks 10 Km Into Wilderness To Save Patient In Remote Tribal Settlement

Dr. Ashwathi Soman, the public medical officer of Nilambur’s mobile dispensary in Kerala, has become a star overnight, and for all the right reasons.

She recently undertook a 10 km long and arduous trek through the wilderness to find her way to a patient in one of the remotest tribal colonies of Nilambur called Panappuzha ooru.

58-year-old Ravi belongs to a primitive tribe in Kerala called Chola Naykar. The tribe is socially hostile and therefore nobody from the tribe tried to take Ravi to a hospital despite of the serious nature of a wound on his toe. It was on June 18, when Dr. Ashwathi heard about Ravi and set out on a treck through thick forests to help him out without thinking twice.

“We were accompanied by tribal watchers. We travelled half the way in a car and some of the rest by a jeep. About 10 km from our destination, we saw some huge trees blocking our path. We decided to trek the remaining distance. The natives used axes and ropes to remove huge logs from our way. We had to climb rocks, slippery slopes and steep hillsides to reach the settlement,” shared Ashwathi in an interaction with Manorama.

Unfortunately by the time the team reached Ravi the infection had spread so much that they had to amputate his toe. Owing to Ravi’s severe diabetes they couldn’t perform a surgery on the spot and Ashwathi tied a tight bandage around the area so as to temporarily arrest the further loss of blood. Convincing Ravi to accompany the team downhills to the hospital for the treatment was, however, the toughest part of Ashwathi’s job.

“I told him he would lose his toe today, a leg tomorrow and life the day after. Luckily, that scared him, and he got ready to accompany us downhill,” she shared.

Ravi is now recovering at the Malappuram taluk hospital and that speaks volumes about Ashwathi commitment to her profession and her resilience.

