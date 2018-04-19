Double Medalist Tejaswini Sawant Dedicated Her 2018 CWG Win To The Indian Armed Forces

Shooter Tejaswini Sawant won the nation’s heart and respect when she clinched back to back medals – gold and silver at 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. She has won us over yet again with her incredible gesture of dedicating her victory to the disabled personnel of the Indian Armed Forces.

The 38-year-old shooter dedicated her medals to Jawan Kiran Thorat, who was killed in firing by the Pakistan Army at Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. When she heard the news she strictly instructed her husband Sameer Darekar, and other family members to tone down celebrations over her victory.

“I didn’t know him… but he hailed from Aurangabad and was only 22 years old,” said Tejaswini.

The champion shooter is now ready to leave for the next tournament at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup, which will start on April 20 but before she left for Changwon in South Korea to face the challenge, she decided “to seek the blessings” of Army personnel.

Tejaswini sought permission to visit the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC), which manages the prosthetic and orthotic needs of disabled personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, on Sunday in Pune. Tejaswini told The Indian Express, “When I shook hands with a soldier who had a prosthetic arm… I had tears in my eyes. These are soldiers fighting for our country.. some of them are dying at an early age… some will live with handicaps for the rest of their life. I don’t think even my tears after winning medals at CWG were a match for the emotions I felt when I met these brave men.“



Source: Indian Express Tejaswini Sawant at the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune.Source: Indian Express

Tejaswini has a very special connection with the armed forces as both her grandfathers were in the Army, and her father had served in the Navy for a short while. When her father had encouraged her in 2003 to join the armed forces and participate in the selection trials as a shooter, Tejaswini refused because she didn’t want to live away from her family. She said, “I was not comfortable… and refused to go. I was in my early 20s and did not wait for the results of the trials… but these soldiers stay away from their families for months.”

Tejaswini took her medals to ALC, where she showed them to the differently-abled soldiers. The officers at the Centre explained how the team of prosthetic surgeon, engineer, prosthetist and orthotist (limb fitter), physiotherapist, leg training instructor and medical social workers work round-the-clock to ensure that the defence personnel’s lives get back on track as soon as possible.

“There is so much positivity here,” said Tejaswini.

H/T: Indian Express