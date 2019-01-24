Don’t Victimise Women Officers For Taking Army To Court: SC In Response To Lt Colonel Annu Dogra’s Petition

A senior woman army official, Lt Colonel Annu Dogra, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court earlier this month pointing out that her temporary posting to Kamptee in Nagpur “deprives her of the fundamental right of tending to her infant by being sent to different locations from Jodhpur which do not even provide the basic facility of crèche”.

Referring to the National Policy for Children issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2013, Dogra said in the petition that the Indian Army’s decision to move her with a child to a location that doesn’t have proper childcare facilities are in violation to the policy.

In her plea, Dogra mentioned that her duties as a judge advocate take up at least six hours until adjournment and post that she has to follow a tight schedule that doesn’t leave her with time to tend to her children. In order to care for their children, Dogra’s husband, also an army officer in the rank of deputy JAG in Jodhpur, had to take leaves from his duty to support her and to care for the child while she performed her professional duties.

In response to her petition, the court asked the army to provide a workable environment to its women officers and assured Dogra that crèche facility will be provided to the child which will be 15 minutes from the officer’s place of duty.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said, “She should not be victimised for coming to the court. In case she is, the options are open to her to come to the court again.”

Raising a pertinent issue faced by working mothers, Dogra’s petition before the Supreme Court sheds light on the challenges faced by working women in various fields.

H/T: Hindustan Times