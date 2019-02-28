Don’t Constantly Ask Actresses About Their Return To Showbiz Or Films: Madhuri Dixit

One of India’s most celebrated actors, Madhuri Dixit has been praised by critics for her acting and dancing skills in her carrier spanning over 25 years. She took a break from films to concentrate on her personal life post marriage and one question that has been bothering her is being asked about her comeback every now and then.

Though she took a break of five years after ‘Devdas’, she came back on-screen with ‘Aaja Nachle’ and then was away from films for seven years before featuring in “Gulaab Gang” in 2014.

Pointing out a valid fact, she said, “When a hero is away from a screen for a long time, no one asks him when he would be making a comeback, but actresses have to face this question, ‘When are you coming back in films?’ every single time. If actresses are not doing films for sometime, it’s their personal choice. Don’t constantly ask them about their return to showbiz or films. Like other people, our priorities also differ from time to time.”

“I have been asked about my comeback so many times… I didn’t work for years and there was one mandatory comeback question always asked to me. I don’t know what to say about it, but now I hope this thing will change in future and there will be no more ‘comeback’ questions being imposed to working women.”

Madhuri was recently seen in the film Total Dhamaal alongside Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn and talking about the break that she took, she said, “It was not that I took a complete break from the industry or was not associated with the industry… I was just not doing films for sometime. I was not really away from the industry for a long time. People just have a perception that I took a long break. I wanted to enjoy new phases of my life. I wanted to have kids, and apart from work, I have had other dreams for myself which I wanted to fulfill. I love my sons and I wanted to spend good quality time with them during their initial years. So after giving birth to my sons, I didn’t do films.”

She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Kalank’.

H/T: The Hindustan Times