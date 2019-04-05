Done With Patriarchy And ‘Anti-Women’ Laws, Women March For Change Across The Nation

On 4th April, women across India marched together to voice their claim to their constitutional rights as citizens of a democratic republic. Starting in Delhi, women will be marching across 20 states with the vow to raise their voice against the “anti-women, anti-worker and anti- dalit” Narendra Modi government at the Center.

Female domestic workers, home-based workers, manual scavengers, university students – women across every segment have taken to the streets and taken up the fight for women’s rights.

Here is a sneak peek of women’s power raging on the streets:

Haiyya on Twitter First Sights from the #WomenMarch4Change where women are raising their voice against violence, hate, the regime of oppression; shrinking of democratic spaces and the crackdown on dissent.

SNS India on Twitter Thousands of women March for change #WomenMarch4Change

soumita on Twitter Women, transgender, men, across communities, ages, work come together to march for the India we can safely call home #WomenMarch4Change @WomenMarch4C

“For the last five years, women of India have watched with growing anger the present government and its followers spread misogyny, hate and lies across this land,” said women rights activists who have organized the #WomenMarch4Change campaign.

SheThePeople on Twitter Listen to some of the key issues raised in women’s march by the LGBT community. #WomenMarch4Change https://t.co/AAPT97A4eT

Anuradha XYZ @ Dehaat India on Twitter At #WomenMarch4Change in Delhi Protesting against hate

Suneeta Kar Dhar on Twitter WomenMarch4Change Amazing power of women, workers, citizens, students, youth, children, trans*people across all communities on the streets of Delhi.