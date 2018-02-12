Doing Push-Ups Effortlessly In Saree And Heels, Mandira Bedi Is Our Dose Of Inspiration Today

Mandira Bedi- a name in the industry that has always gone down the unconventional road. Be it the serials she did, the stunt show she aced or her fitness regime, she has always done it with the utmost finesse. And this time, the 45-year-old superwoman has uploaded a video where she does pushups… in a saree and heels!

Yep, while I am unable to walk without tripping in the killer combo of a saree and heels, Mandira Bedi is already doing push-ups. I mean, come on!

When the attire didn’t matter.. the business had to be done!! 😂 #aboutlastnight #ilovemyjob #pushups in a #saree ! 21.2k Likes, 482 Comments – Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Instagram: “When the attire didn’t matter.. the business had to be done!! 😂 #aboutlastnight #ilovemyjob…”

The video is from an event where she was challenged by the host to do push-ups on the stage in her saree and Mandira being the badass she is, gracefully accepted it and rest, as we know, is history. With the video titled ‘when the attire didn’t matter’, she has put a question mark on the mentality of the society that compares a woman’s attire to her capabilities.

Well, apart from being a constant inspiration for our fitness goals, Mandira has indeed proved her prowess as the stereotype-breaker as well!